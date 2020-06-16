Seabourn Reduces Fares for Small Groups on Select Sailings
Seabourn, a five-ship luxury cruise line, is locking in reduced fares for small groups on select sailings.
The updated policy applies to standard group contracted pricing on Seabourn’s 2021 summer programs in Alaska/British Columbia, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
Standard groups set up before the contracted rates were reduced have been automatically updated to the newly reduced fares.
In addition, group policies start at five suites, and the brand is offering even more for small groups set up before July 31, 2020, including eligibility for Seabourn’s 4 percent bonus commission offer.
Groups set up by the deadline will also be eligible for the Group Amenity Program Shipboard Credit and Bonus Commission amenities to combine when groups achieve their minimum tour conductor credit.
“Right now we realize there are small groups out there intent on finding ways to travel together, whether that’s extended families, groups of friends, affinity groups, and many others,” said Chris Austin, senior vice president of global marketing and sales for Seabourn.
The company has suspended global operations until October and November, depending on the ship, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All group offers and benefits are also available with the line’s Sensational Suite Savings program valid through July 31, 2020, which offers 50 percent reduced deposits and amenities, including veranda suite upgrades, shipboard credits up to $2,000 per suite, air credits, internet packages and more.
The 4 percent bonus commission applies only to new bookings for select 2021 sailings in Alaska/British Columbia, Europe and Canada/New England and is not valid on voyages on Seabourn Venture. For more information, travel advisors can click here.
Seabourn’s Charter, Groups & Incentives team can discuss the possibilities of travel experiences for groups ranging from five suites to full-ship charters sailing itineraries crafted specifically to the client’s needs.
