Seabourn Offers Travel Advisors Bonus Commission on New Bookings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton June 01, 2020
Seabourn is offering a 4 percent bonus commission on new bookings made on 2021 sailings to Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England.
The special bonus commission can be earned when booking any current promotions, including the “Sensational Suite Savings” valid through July 2020, which offers 50 percent reduced deposits, savings, veranda suite upgrades, shipboard credits up to $2,000 per suite, air credits, internet packages and more.
The company has suspended global operations until October and November, depending on the ship, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Travel advisors have been working tremendously hard around the clock to keep their clients happy over the past few months and have shown time and time again to be incredibly valuable and important to our business,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of global marketing and sales. “We can’t thank them enough for their ongoing support, and this new bonus commission is another way to express our appreciation to the travel advisors for their partnership.”
Furthermore, travel advisors can receive commission sooner when booking clients on Seabourn’s new 10 percent “Early Bonus Savings” promotion for select voyages when guests pay in full by July 31, 2020.
The 4 percent bonus commission applies only to new bookings for select 2021 sailings and is not valid on expedition voyages on the new Seabourn Venture due out in June 2021. For more information and terms and conditions, visit the travel advisor portal by clicking here.
