Last updated: 02:30 PM ET, Mon April 19 2021

Seabourn Reveals 2022 And 2023 Itineraries

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Lacey Pfalz April 19, 2021

Rendering of Seabourn Venture
PHOTO: Rendering of the new Seabourn Venture. (photo via Seabourn)

Seabourn has revealed its fall, winter and spring voyages for 2022 and 2023, showcasing the beauty and culture of the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Guests who book select 2022-2023 itineraries and pay in full by June 30, 2021 receive ten percent off with the “Early Bonus Savings” promotion, which is combinable with other promotions.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
AIDA Cruises AIDAmar cruise ship

AIDA Cruises Reveals New Greece Voyages

Downtown Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Ups the Ante on Air, Hotel and Cruise Offerings

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages Announces Summer Sailings From UK, Cancels US...

Norwegian Jade will offer port-rich seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles from Athens.

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Return to Service in Caribbean...

Iceland

Crystal Cruises To Start Cruising in July With Luxury Iceland...

Seabourn’s smaller ships allow for access to lesser-known but no less remarkable destinations.

Voyages range from seven to thirty-five days long. New or newly added ports include San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Port Royal, Jamaica; Babau, Butung, Indonesia as well as six new ports in Japan.

Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage, and offers many incredible onshore excursions to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, from Angkor Wat to Australia’s Daintree National Park.

“Our guests have asked us to release Seabourn itineraries earlier and earlier to plan future travel. We are excited to have our 2022 and 2023 cruise offerings for guests to book and experience ‘the Seabourn Difference’ from the Caribbean to the Panama Canal and Australia to Asia,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Every year brings new routes and destinations for our guests to experience the exclusive travel opportunities that we offer.”

For more information or to book a cruise, visit Seabourn or contact your local travel advisor.

For more information on Seabourn

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain

Royal Caribbean Group CEO Shares Hopeful Message for 2021...

Royal Caribbean International

US House Joins the Fight To Resume Domestic Cruise Operations

Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Cruise-Themed Family Feud Game

Holland America Line Lightheartedly Marks 148 Years

CLIA Campaign Elicits 118,000 Messages To Federal Lawmakers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS