Seabourn Unveils New 2023/24 Expedition Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Lacey Pfalz May 04, 2022
Seabourn unveiled its new 2023-2024 fall, winter and spring expedition itineraries for its Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit ships, expected to visit breathtaking destinations in Antarctica, South America, the South Pacific, Indonesia and more.
The eleven sailings onboard the Seabourn Venture will sail between September 2023 and April 2024 and will range from 14 to 24 days. In September, the ship will sail from Japan to the South Pacific, reaching New Zealand in December for a voyage to Antarctica, where it will begin its Antarctic season. Then it will return to Australia and New Zealand before ending in Bali in March 2024.
One such unique voyage is the 22-day sailing from Kobe to Brisbane (Honiara), which takes travelers to Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Okinawa in Japan, Micronesia and ending in Brisbane, Australia.
The Seabourn Pursuit, on the other hand, will offer fourteen different sailings ranging from 11 to 27 days in length beginning in September 2023 through April 2024. It will begin in the Northwest Passage before spending its winter in Antarctica. In February, the ship will sail from Argentina to Africa, where it will sail itineraries along the northwest coast of Africa and Europe to London.
One such itinerary onboard the Seabourn Pursuit is the 27-day transatlantic voyage from Buenos Aires to Cape Verde. The voyage begins in Tierra del Fuego, visits the Falklands, Tristan da Cunha and Ascension Island before ending in Cape Verde, the islands off the northwestern coast of Africa.
"It is our privilege to open up the world to those who desire adventurous experiences, and we’re excited to unveil another round of expedition itineraries that reach into the more remote corners of the globe,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. “Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit are setting a new bar for luxury expedition travel.”
These voyages are the second group to have been released by Seabourn this spring; in April, the cruise line released its 2023-24 itineraries in Asia, the Middle East, New Zealand and other regions of the world.
