Silversea Enhances Antarctica Expedition Cruises With Exclusive Gateway City
Silversea Cruises Laurie Baratti April 21, 2022
Silversea Cruises, a world leader in ultra-luxury and expedition cruising, has just announced that guests sailing to Antarctica during the 2022-23 season will enjoy a more comfortable and convenient connection in Chile.
Guests bound for the southernmost continent aboard any of the line’s three ice-class expedition ships—Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Silver Explorer—will embark and disembark their vessel in Puerto Williams, part of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in Chile’s far south. This will enhance their experience with more convenient flight schedules, an exclusive charter flight featuring personalized onboard service, faster ship transfers and more.
"I extend my gratitude to the Chilean authorities and local stakeholders who have enabled us to unlock the most comfortable and convenient route to Antarctica for international travellers,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President and CEO. "As the only cruise line currently offering Antarctica expeditions from Puerto Williams, we are immensely proud of this accomplishment, which is representative of our commitment to delivering truly unique experiences in this iconic destination.”
"Such innovations reflect Silversea’s destination leadership in Antarctica,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea's Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Turnaround Operations and Destination Management. "Puerto Williams is a magnificent gateway for accessing the natural treasures of Antarctica. As the only company currently operating a private charter flight between Santiago and Puerto Williams, Silversea can now offer guests an enhanced level of service and a more seamless connection as they journey to Antarctica in style. I thank the Chilean authorities and all involved stakeholders for their invaluable collaboration. This innovation has been many years in the making, and it is an incredibly proud moment to see our guests departing from Puerto Williams on three of our ultra-luxury ships."
As part of the Puerto Williams trip enhancement, Silversea’s 2022-23 season guests will enjoy the following benefits on their all-inclusive Antarctica voyages:
— An initial overnight stay in a five-star hotel in Santiago, with a welcome reception dinner.
— Breakfast and a comfortable transfer to Santiago’s airport the following day.
— An exclusive charter flight to Puerto Williams, departing from a private airport terminal and fully escorted by a Silversea representative.
— An upgraded, personalized flight experience, including extra legroom, greater luggage allowance and regionally-inspired gourmet lunch.
— A quicker transfer to the ship upon their arrival in Puerto Williams.
— Following their sailing and upon disembarkation from the ship, a direct transfer to the airport and charter flight to Santiago for the onward journey.
Setting sail from Puerto Williams will also permit Silver Cloud and Silver Wind to call at southern Chile’s Cape Horn on select itineraries (weather conditions permitting), allowing passengers to disembark and explore the continent’s southernmost point.
For more information, visit silversea.com/destinations/antarctica-cruise.
