Last updated: 04:28 PM ET, Thu May 06 2021

Silversea Rewards Travel Advisors With Special Offers

The Silver Moon during sea trials in August 2020,
The new Silver Moon. (Photo via Silversea Cruises)

Silversea Cruises is marking Travel Advisor Appreciation Month by rewarding its Very Important Partners (VIP) with a selection of rewards in May.

“Travel advisors are not only our trusted partners, but they an extension of our Silversea family,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea's managing director for the Americas. “They play an invaluable role in helping us to connect luxury travelers with the authentic beauty of the world. VIP Celebration Month is our way of thanking our partners for their professionalism and support over the years, and at the same time, creating new incentives to help travel advisors boost their luxury travel sales and grow their businesses."

Throughout the month of May, U.S., Canadian and Latin American travel advisors are eligible for Silversea’s VIP offers.

The three travel advisors with the highest volume of sales during the month of May will be rewarded with a complimentary Silversea cruise aboard one of the line’s new ships. Award recipients will be announced in early June. Cruises will be awarded as follows:

— Top Classic Sales Reward: European voyage on Silver Moon.

— Top Expedition Sales Reward: Galápagos Islands expedition voyage on Silver Origin.

— Top Combined Sales Reward: European voyage on Silver Dawn.

For every Silversea voyage booked in May, travel advisors will receive a $100 gift card. Travel advisors must register at Marketing Central on www.My.Silversea.com.

In conjunction with VIP Celebration Month, Silversea is offering early booking bonus savings of up to 20 percent on select cruises when paid in full by May 31, 2021.

Silversea offers all-inclusive luxury. Fares include round-trip air, transfers and complimentary shore excursions (at least one in every port), paired with spacious ocean-view suites, gourmet cuisine, complimentary wines and spirits, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, included gratuities, a butler for every suite and more.

For complete details on the complimentary cruise and gift card incentive, travel advisors should visit www.silversea.com/taappreciation.

