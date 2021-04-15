Silversea Opens Sales on Eastern Med Cruises From Greece
Silversea Cruises opened sales April 15 on new Eastern Mediterranean voyages aboard the 596-guest Silver Moon from Greece starting June 18, 2021.
The new luxury ship is scheduled for nine 10-day voyages round-trip from Piraeus (Athens) and will visit Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and Crete, among others, as well as Cyprus and Haifa, Israel. Silversea accepted delivery of the new 40,700-gross-ton Silver Moon on Oct. 30, 2020.
“Our guests are yearning to continue their travels, exemplified by the unprecedented demand we are currently registering,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “We are excited to introduce them to our beautiful new flagship Silver Moon, as they travel deep into Greece, Israel, and Cyprus. On behalf of the entire Silversea team and our valued guests, we extend our deepest gratitude to Greece’s Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, Ministry of Tourism – Hellenic Republic; port authorities; and other governing bodies for their valued support and their openness to collaboration.”
Theoharis said: “We fully support the recommencement of cruising, as it is a very important pillar of our tourism strategy.”
To protect guests’ health and safety, guests will only be allowed to leave the ship on Silversea’s verified shore excursions which will be included in the fare — one included shore experience per day, from a selection in each port — with premium verified shore experiences available at an additional charge.
Silver Moon has fewer than 300 suites and a crew-to-guest ratio of almost 1:1, allowing for comfort even with physical distancing. Among its eight restaurant concepts is the new S.A.L.T. Kitchen, which will serve regionally inspired cuisine as one of three new venues to comprise Silversea’s new S.A.L.T. program.
Silversea’s recently enhanced all-inclusive offer includes round-trip economy-class flights (or a non-use credit), complimentary vetted shore excursions in every port, pre- and post-cruise hotel night/s, or day-use hotel, depending on Silversea’s air program flight schedule, transfers, luggage handling, butler service in every suite category, onboard gratuities, multiple open-seated restaurants, in-suite 24-hour dining service, sustainable caviar on demand 24 hours per day, unlimited Wi-Fi and beverages in-suite and throughout the ship, including champagne and selected wines, premium spirits, soft drinks and more.
