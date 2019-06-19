Spice Girls Star Geri Horner Tests Virgin Voyages’ RockStar Suites
To test out its new RockStar Suites and promote them to travelers, Virgin Voyages has launched an ad campaign featuring Spice Girls star Geri Horner as she explores what makes these accommodations so much fun.
The video features Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson asking his Spice Girl friend to test out the RockStar Suites to make sure they’re ready for the riggers of a party lifestyle. Horner can be seen spinning records, playing guitar on the bed, indulging in champagne and even reading Branson’s book.
“Virgin Voyages’ RockStar Suites are the perfect blend of luxury, glamour and a little bit of rock and roll opulence - exactly the way I like to enjoy my holidays,” Horner said. “After thorough testing, I think it’s safe to say these suites are rockstar-worthy and ready for Scarlet Lady’s debut next year. Everyone deserves to feel like a rockstar at some point in their lives. You’re in for a real treat!”
When the Scarlet Lady debuts, it will feature only 78 RockStar Suites, which include 15 Mega RockStar Suites. The larger accommodations offer the ultimate VIP experience for anyone looking to live their best life at sea, including a dedicated hair and makeup crew available for guests upon request.
Mega RockStar Suite Sailors will also be able to indulge in beverages to their heart’s content thanks to access to unlimited complimentary alcoholic and specialty beverages in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalized bottomless in-room bar.
RockStar Suite passengers will also be able to enjoy upgraded premium Wi-Fi, RockStar Agent support, private transfers, access to a VIP private club, and exclusive access to onboard entertainment, restaurants, Shore Things and more.
