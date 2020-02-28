Supermodel Christie Brinkley Christens Seven Seas Splendor
February 28, 2020
Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley served as godmother for Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ new ship, the 750-guest Seven Seas Splendor, during a gala celebration in Miami that also featured the Grammy-winning singer Seal.
The all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Splendor is billed as “Luxury Perfected,” with more than 46,000-square-feet of Italian marble, a $5 million art collection and the lavish 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite, which has a $200,000 Hästens Vividus handmade mattress.
“Gorgeous is the word I use to describe Seven Seas Splendor,” Brinkley said. “All the details on this ship are amazing, from the artistic style of the Italian marble, the artwork and chandeliers, to the sculpture of the mythical dragon outside Pacific Rim. Every inch of this light and bright ship is filled with luxurious details. My parents had cruised on Regent ships. If they were here today, they would be so excited and proud for me to be godmother to Seven Seas Splendor.”
Brinkley delivered the traditional maritime blessing – “I hereby name this ship Seven Seas Splendor. May God bless her an all who sail on her” – which officially christened the vessel. She then pressed a button to send a 15-liter Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut champagne smashing against the ship’s hull.
Seven Seas Splendor is helmed by 30-year veteran Captain Serena Melani, the first woman to captain a newly built ocean cruise ship. Following a standing ovation, Melani told the audience that women can achieve any goal with perseverance and hard work, and that the ship’s 550 crew members deserve recognition for providing the highest levels of personalized service and comfort.
To conclude the celebration, Seal performed his hit songs “Kiss From A Rose” and “Crazy,” as well as classics and several Frank Sinatra signature songs.
“Seven Seas Splendor is the epitome of luxury perfected,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Every ship we launch gets even better, and Seven Seas Splendor is magnificent. The collaboration between the designers, engineers, craftsmen, hotel and restaurant teams, and the crew onboard, all brings the renowned Regent experience to life on this beautiful ship. Seven Seas Splendor is a celebration of excellence, friendship, success and luxury.”
Seven Seas Splendor features a Culinary Arts Kitchen with 18 stations for hands-on cooking classes and Serene Spa & Wellness, a new brand created for Seven Seas Splendor. It has eight dining venues, including a Pan-Asian restaurant, the Prime 7 steakhouse, a French bistro, and an Italian eatery in an overwater alcove.
This winter, Seven Seas Splendor is cruising in the Caribbean and Mexican Riviera. In the spring, it will traverse the Atlantic Ocean for its inaugural European season in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
