Take Advantage of the Windstar Is for Lovers Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Janeen Christoff February 05, 2021
Surprise that special someone with a Windstar Voyage during the cruise line’s one-week Windstar Is for Lovers sale.
Windstar Cruises is encouraging travelers to book 2022 voyages and take advantage of special savings for Valentine’s Day.
Travelers who book between February 8 through February 16, 2021, can take advantage of voyages starting at $1,099 per guest.
Featured cruises and cruise tours include sailings around the world in Alaska, Asia, Greece, Latin America, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the South Pacific and more.
Highlights include the 16-day Australia & Indonesia Encounter onboard the Wind Spirit starting at $4,599 per guest and the Grand Japan sailing, a 10-day journey onboard the Star Breeze that starts at $3,599 per guest.
In Alaska, guests can book the Alaskan Splendors, 11 days onboard the Star Breeze for $4,099 per guest or the Alaskan Coastal Adventures & Denali Discovery Cruise Tour, which is an 11-day itinerary also onboard the Star Breeze.
Travelers looking to sail in the Caribbean can enjoy the In the Wake of the Spanish Armadas eight-day sailing on the Wind Surf, which starts at $1,099 per guest.
The sale includes the Ancient Wonders of Greece & Ephesus 10-day itinerary onboard the Wind Star or the Wind Surf for $5,299 per guest as well as Latin America’s Naturally Costa Rica onboard the Star Legend, a seven-day itinerary that starts at $1,999 per guest.
Guests can choose from 12 sailings in the Mediterranean, starting at $2,599 for the seven-day Mediterranean Island Mosaic, sailing from Barcelona to Rome. The sale also includes four Mediterranean Cruise Tours.
Also included in the sale are journeys in Northern Europe, sailings in the Holy Lands and Ocean Crossings.
