Travel Leaders Group, Royal Caribbean Team Up for Bahamas Offer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Travel Leaders Group Donald Wood September 26, 2019
To lend a helping hand to The Bahamas following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, Travel Leaders Group and Royal Caribbean International have teamed up to entice travelers back to the islands.
As part of the agreement, Travel Leaders and Royal Caribbean will reward passengers sailing to Nassau and/or Perfect Day at Coco-Cay in The Bahamas with up to $100 in onboard spending money.
To earn the free credit, tourists must book their sailing through a travel agent affiliated with Travel Leaders Network, Nexion Travel Group, Tzell Travel Group, Protravel International and ALTOUR. In addition, the offer is combinable with most Royal Caribbean promotions.
“Our partners at Royal Caribbean have been absolutely extraordinary in their support for The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian,” Travel Leaders Group CEO Ninan Chacko said in a statement. “At Travel Leaders Group, we are committed to providing aid and fostering travel to The Bahamas, as well. This special offer from Royal Caribbean will help our tens of thousands of travel advisors promote Bahamas cruises to their clients.”
The gift of onboard spending money is part of the “Travel Helps The Bahamas” campaign being conducted by Travel Leaders Group, which also includes fundraising for humanitarian aid and a broad effort to encourage travel to The Bahamas.
Bonus spending money of $100 per stateroom will be offered for suite reservations, $50 per stateroom for balcony accommodations and $25 per stateroom for interior and ocean view rooms.
Reservations must be made between October 1-7 for cruise departures after October 18.
