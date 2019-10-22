Uniworld Drives Business to Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Janeen Christoff October 22, 2019
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection is building demand ahead of its peak booking season with the goal of driving more business to travel advisors.
The cruise line has launched a new television campaign, an innovative floating deposit incentive and an enhanced loyalty program with the goal of motivating both new and former guests to seek the advice of a travel advisor.
“Our get to market early strategy is all about avoiding the cluttered holiday messaging season and driving business to our partners during the crucial year-end,” said Uniworld president and CEO Ellen Bettridge.
The strategy includes a commercial ad campaign that includes a travel advisor call to action.
The 30-second spot educates consumers about Uniworld’s product offerings and river cruise experience, showcasing cuisine, the elegant ship designs, an array of excursions and more. It concludes by encouraging guests to contact a travel advisor to book.
Uniworld has also introduced a new floating deposit concept. When guests book their next cruise onboard, they can lock in a three percent discount, but now if they put down a $500 deposit, they don’t have to decide on the exact cruise until later. The floating deposit is combinable with other offers at the time of final booking, and will also be credited to the travel advisor on file.
This “best of both worlds” situation means that travel advisors have the chance to advise clients on where and when to cruise next and customers get the benefit of locking in the best savings.
Uniworld also introduced a new benefit for River Heritage Club members. A new referral incentive gives members that refer a friend or family member to Uniworld a $100 credit, per person, toward their next cruise. The friend or family member will receive a $100 credit per person on their first cruise.
“Uniworld guests are engaged and loyal,” said Bettridge. “They return and they refer, which is why we’re delighted to enhance our River Heritage Club program that drives new business to our travel advisor partners.
“They know our product best and can match new guests and repeat customers to the right cruise for them, helping guests experience our ships and the destinations we visit to the fullest,” added Bettridge. “This is particularly critical as we gear up for an exciting year in 2020 that will see the launch of four new Super Ships and new itineraries.”
