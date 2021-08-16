Last updated: 01:52 PM ET, Mon August 16 2021

Uniworld Now Requires All Passengers To Be Vaccinated

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection Lacey Pfalz August 16, 2021

SS La Venezia, exterior
PHOTO: SS La Venezia, exterior (photo courtesy Uniworld)

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is the latest travel company requiring all of its travelers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new regulation is effective immediately for all of its river cruises. Guests must show proof of vaccination no less than two weeks prior to their cruise or tour.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sydney Opera House, Australia

New Australian Tourism Ads Focus on Vaccines

Woman enjoying a solo vacation in the Caribbean

Study Finds Travelers' Confidence Is Growing With Most...

London & Paris

As US-UK Travel Increases, Airlines Need Restrictions Eliminated

Young woman getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Globus Family of Brands Extends COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

Guests are now also required to wear a mask while walking around public areas onboard and when social distancing is not possible.

This policy remains in effect for at least December 31, 2021.

Many tour companies have recently chosen to require their guests to be fully vaccinated, including Trafalgar, Contiki and Globus as many countries require vaccinations for entry into the country and into popular attractions and as the Delta variant continues to grow worldwide.

“With many of the countries we travel to now requiring proof of vaccination to enter museums, restaurants, and historical sites, our new requirement will ensure that all of our guests are not only protected, but able to enjoy their river cruising experience to the fullest without restriction,” says Uniworld’s CEO and President Ellen Bettridge.

Guests have already been notified of this change. For more information, please visit Uniworld.

For more information on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Cruise CEO Calls Florida Vaccine Mandate Appeal '...

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Sailing From its Miami Homeport

Norwegian Cruise Line Floats Out Newest Ship

27 People Sailing Aboard Carnival Vista Test Positive for COVID-19

Celebrity To Offer Well-Being Cruises for Fall

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS