U.S. Virgin Islands Pacts with FCCA for Cruise Call Increase

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Brian Major February 16, 2023

Charlotte Amalie St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ pact with FCCA will include programs to covert cruises to land-based vacationers. (Photo by Brian Major)

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) government inked a strategic partnership agreement with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) under which the destination will receive increased cruise calls and local employment and purchasing opportunities, said officials in a statement.

FCCA will also undertake programs to convert cruise guests to overnight, land-based visitors, promote summer cruising, increase outreach to travel advisors and create consumer demand via the pact.

USVI’s agreement with FCCA, whose member companies represent more than 90 percent of global cruise capacity, extends a partnership initially reached in 2022.

USVI officials project a “full recovery” for the destination’s cruise sector in 2023, with passenger volume expected to return to 2019 levels, during which the destination hosted 1.43 million cruise visitors, fifth-most among Caribbean destinations, according to Caribbean Tourism Organization data.

“The USVI Department of Tourism is excited to resume our partnership with FCCA,” said Joseph Boschulte the USVI’s tourism commissioner. “Together we will continue to showcase the USVI to the prestigious audiences that the FCCA helps us reach.”

The USVI will also receive 440,000 additional cruise guests from Royal Caribbean International in 2023, with St. Croix hosting 140,000 of those travelers. The total will nearly triple Ct. Croix’s annual cruise visitor total. St. Thomas will host the remaining 300,000 passengers.

“The (USVI) has shown its belief in FCCA and the cruise industry through the best and worst of times,” said Micky Arison, chairman of FCCA and Carnival Corporation & plc. “I am honored that this has led to improving the lives and livelihoods of so many people there.”

“Through this agreement, the U.S. Virgin Islands again has FCCA’s full commitment to fulfilling the destination’s initiatives,” said Michele Paige, FCCA’s CEO, “including assisting the private sector and helping all locals prosper from the economic impact that the industry brings.”

Brian Major
