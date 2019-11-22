Vanna White Talks About Being Named Carnival Panorama Godmother, Using a Travel Agent and More
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lauren Bowman November 22, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line is hosting its naming ceremony for its newest ship, Carnival Panorama, on December 10th in Long Beach, California. But equally exciting to the christening of the newest Vista-class vessel is the official induction of Vanna White as godmother to the ship.
“Vanna has been that welcoming face, cheering on and watching over Wheel of Fortune contestants for decades, and we love the fact that Vanna will be doing the same for Carnival Panorama, her guests and crew, as the ship’s godmother, " said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
"Every night, millions of Americans welcome Vanna into their homes. She is beloved. What other game show hostess has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame? And she’s got the most famous wardrobe on television” Duffy continued.
TravelPulse was able to get an exclusive interview with Vanna White, talking to her about her role as godmother to the Carnival Panorama, cruising, using a travel agent and traveling with children.
Kelly Clarkson Christens Norwegian Encore in MiamiCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Reveals Caribbean Sailings for 2021-22 SeasonCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Why Cruise Lines Are Expanding Ties to the Bahamas and CaribbeanCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Details of BOLT Roller CoasterCruise Line & Cruise Ship
TravelPulse (TP): What does it mean to you to be named godmother to Carnival’s newest ship?
Vanna White (Vanna): It’s such an honor for me for them to ask me to be godmother to this beautiful ship - I’m just thrilled!
Carnival Cruise Line has been delivering fun and memorable vacations while taking great care of their guests for almost 50 years. There is always so much excitement whenever we give away a Carnival cruise on the show. I can’t wait to see the ship and to meet the crew in December.
TP: How long have you been cruising?
Vanna: A long time - for years and years. I absolutely love it. I love everything about it. I love that you can be on the ship and not have to unpack. There’s so much (onboard). So many things to do!
And Carnival Cruise Lines is all about family and fun, so it’s never a dull moment.
TP: What are some of the ship’s features you’re most excited about?
Vanna: Well we are launching the First-in-Fleet Carnival kitchen which means this culinary studio where guests get to participate in hands-on cooking classes hosted by the ship’s chefs.
If you want to have some cooking classes - you can do that. And when we have the official naming ceremony on December 10th, then we’re going to have some renowned chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri and Rudy Sodamin.
But there are so many other things in addition to that. There’s the Sky Ride - the popular bike ride in the sky. It’s just like being a kid - no matter what your age is. You’re always entertained, and the food is good too
TP: What is something that you feel really sets Carnival apart from other cruise lines?
Vanna: Well one of the things that attracted me - they are associated with St. Jude’s Research Hospital. So they give back so much.
And that really touched me because I’m a huge fan as well. So it married us into the same charity organization. And when they asked it me, it was like this is so perfect - we’re a perfect match. It was an easy decision to make. That was the biggest thing.
But not only that - the ship is beautiful, so I’m very proud to have my name attached to it.
TP: Have you ever worked with a travel agent before in planning trips?
Vanna: Yes.
TP: What’s your favorite thing about using a travel agent?
Vanna: They make everything easy. They can plan your whole trip and say ‘this is it’. I do work with a travel agent, and she knows exactly what I like.
I’ll suggest things or I’ll say ‘what about this’, and she’ll say ‘yes, you’ll love that’ or ‘no, I don’t think you’re going to like that’. I do love working with travel agents. They save you a lot of time, and they do a great job.
TP: You've been to a lot of places on Wheel - do you have a favorite place you’ve visited thus far?
Vanna: Every place is different. We go to different locations, to the sun to the cold to all kinds of things. I really enjoy all the locations - I can’t say one, in particular, is better because they’re all different. And I, fortunately, get to see a lot of the things that people don’t get to see.
For example, if I go to Alaska, they’ll take me to a glacier - where they’ll drop me in a helicopter on a glacier. So I get to see the highlights, and really - so do the Wheel of Fortune fans. Because we obviously shoot these things for people to see it on the air as well.
And the same with cruising, you can go to so many different places and see so many different locations - all on one trip.
TP: Do you have a preference for warm weather or cold weather?
Vanna: Probably warm weather.
TP: And lastly, I'm about to be a new mom. So do you have any tips for traveling with kids, especially younger kids?
Vanna: Oh congratulations! It’s just absolutely wonderful, especially to be able to take your kids with you where you go. Just enjoy every minute with them wherever you go - wherever you are. Take lots of pictures and keep a diary of it too. My kids are now 25 and 22, and I’ve kept a diary their whole lives with everything they’ve ever done. And for me - it’s wonderful. And I think it will be wonderful for them when they have kids and can look back on what they did as kids.
Carnival Panorama will be packed with entertainment including the first Sky Zone – a trampoline park, first-in-fleet culinary studio, a WaterWorks aqua park, Sky Ride – a suspended bicycle that will give participants incredible views, a ropes course and specialty dining options like Bonsai Teppanyaki and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse.
The ship will also have a variety of staterooms guests can choose from. Opt for a room with exclusive Cloud 9 Spa privileges, get an additional room with a cabin in the Family Harbor or be hosted in a Havana stateroom that is tropically inspired and located to the nearby Cuban-themed bar and pool.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS