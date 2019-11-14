Last updated: 04:32 PM ET, Thu November 14 2019

First-in-Fleet Culinary Studio to Debut on Carnival Panorama

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line November 14, 2019

Carnival Kitchen onboard Carnival Panorama
PHOTO: Carnival Kitchen onboard Carnival Panorama. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

WHY IT RATES: Debuting December 11, 2019, Cruisers onboard Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Panorama can learn to master their favorite foods with classes led by the line's talented chefs.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor

Carnival Cruise Line today announced Carnival Kitchen, an engaging and hands-on culinary experience led by the line’s talented chefs, debuting on Carnival Panorama in December. Guests sailing on Carnival’s newest ship can enjoy more than 15 onboard cooking classes inspired by the expansive array of international cuisines showcased on Carnival Panorama.

“We’re committed to providing our guests with memorable onboard experiences, and now, they’ll have the opportunity to explore the art of cooking alongside our incredible culinary team in a fun, informative and interactive atmosphere,” said Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining for Carnival Cruise Line. “We’ve created a diverse selection of experiences that cater to every type of palate, so whether our guests want to learn how to master their favorite foods or want to try something new, Carnival Kitchen has it all.”

You May Also Like

Becky Smith, winner of Carnival Cruise Line’s “Most Trusted Travel Advisor” contest Carnival Cruise Line Names Winner of ‘Most Trusted... Travel Agent

Carnival, Cruise, Line Carnival Cruise Line Teams With PepsiCo on Beverage... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Seabourn Encore, Seabourn, cruise ship, pool deck, pools gallery icon US News Announces the 2020 Best Cruise Lines

Carnival Legend Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years of Sailing From... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Carnival Pride docked in Nassau, Bahamas Carnival Corporation Continues to Help Bahamas Following... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Sample Carnival Kitchen offerings include:

Carnival Classics Workshop Class with Dinner: discover the secrets behind Carnival’s most beloved dishes including tuna tartare from Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, saffron risotto from the Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant, and of course, the cruise industry’s most popular dessert, Carnival’s warm chocolate melting cake.

The Orient Unknown Class with Dinner: master the flavors of the Far East by exploring the world of savory noodle dishes, silky soups, succulent satays and divine desserts that take participants on a journey through the cuisines of Thailand, Indonesia, The Philippines and more.

Cake Workshop: follow step-by-step instructions to create a confectionary masterpiece from layering and filling to using hand-made fondant, ornate and edible decorations and more.

Pasta Master Class: explore the art of Italian cooking and preparing homemade pasta by mixing, rolling and molding fresh dough into creative and unique shapes and pair them with delicious sauces from scratch.

Additional classes include sushi rolling, pizza making and pie baking, among many others, and participants have the opportunity to indulge in tastings and sample their creations. One-hour and two-hour morning, afternoon and early evening sessions are available primarily on sea days and can accommodate up to 18 guests at a time. Reservations can be made on Carnival.com pre-cruise or at any restaurant once on board.

Carnival Panorama - Carnival Kitchen
PHOTO: Carnival Panorama offers cooking classes for guests with Carnival Kitchen. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Located on Deck 4 aft, Carnival Kitchen boasts nine marbled-granite cooking and prep stations with individual sinks, refrigerators and stovetops as well as all tools, utensils and ingredients necessary to create a memorable meal. The space is accented with white and grey pattern-tiled floors and steel ceilings and walls as well as a dedicated dining area within the Carnival Kitchen for guests in the evening classes to enjoy a themed sit-down dinner included in the price once the classes commence. Class prices range between $30 and $59, and Carnival Kitchen-branded items are available for purchase onboard.

A look at Carnival Kitchen can be viewed in the virtual video here: youtu.be/Bb9YRYU2hOA

Carnival Panorama features a number of innovations including the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea, a massive WaterWorks aqua park, the popular bike in the sky SkyRide and dining venues like Bonsai Teppanyaki and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse with barbecue favorites from Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri along with craft beers brewed onboard.

A wide range of staterooms and suites are available as well, including spa staterooms with exclusive privileges at the luxurious Cloud 9 Spa, extra-spacious staterooms in Family Harbor and tropical-inspired Havana staterooms with access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool.

Carnival Panorama debuts with a special three-day voyage on Dec. 11, 2019, followed by year-round Mexican Riviera cruises beginning Dec. 14, 2019. Voyages depart from the newly renovated Long Beach Cruise Terminal and feature stunning destinations including Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

SOURCE: Carnival Cruise Line press release

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

Couple taking a selfie on a cruise ship

Cruise Industry Contributed $53 Million to US Economy in 2018

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Second ArtSea Cruise

Victory Cruise Lines Reports Resounding Success for Inaugural Season

MSC Cruises Announces New Opening Date for Ocean Cay Marine Reserve

Avalon Waterways Names Meredith Vieira as Godmother for Avalon View

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS