Last updated: 11:09 AM ET, Fri September 09 2022

Viking Confirms Four More Cruise Ships with Fincantieri

Theresa Norton September 09, 2022

Viking Cruises, Viking Mars
The Viking Mars, sailing into Valletta, Malta, in May 2022. (photo via Viking Cruises)

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will build four more cruise ships for Viking, based on options dated March 2018.

Fincantieri and Viking signed contracts for the third and fourth ships, due out in 2026 and 2027. Contracts also were signed for the fifth and sixth ships, subject to financing, for delivery in 2028. The deal is valued at about €1.7 billion.

The design of these vessels is based on the successful features of previous ships, upgraded with the latest technologies.

They will be built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems. This generation of ships is also designed for hydrogen fuel cells.

As of today, Fincantieri has built 18 vessels for Viking, including two purpose-built expedition vessels of the subsidiary Vard.

Viking ocean ships are about 47,800 tons in size and carry about 930 passengers.

