Virgin Voyages Reveals Epic Wave Season Offer
Virgin Voyages is giving travelers added incentive to book their 2022 sailing with its Sea Blue. Save Green wave offer arriving just in time for the holiday season.
Starting Thursday, travel advisors aka Virgin's First Mates can earn an incredible 22 percent commission on voyage fare while their clients receive 20 percent off any voyage in addition to $100 towards a pre-paid bar tab, plus an extra 10 percent if they pay in full. The latter perk is only available for a limited time, however, so travelers will want to act fast.
Plus, every Virgin sailing includes more than $600 in special extras such as delicious dining at 20-plus eateries, basic beverages, free high-speed Wi-Fi, all gratuities and unlimited group fitness classes like yoga, meditation, cycling, HIIT classes and much more.
With both Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady joining the award-winning adults-only cruise line's fast-growing fleet in the months to come, travelers can look forward to a slew of elevated voyages through not only the Caribbean but the Mediterranean as well, including seven-night sailings from Barcelona and Athens featuring visits to the French Riviera, Greek Islands, Dalmation Coast, Portugal, Italy and the Balearics.
Virgin's latest Sea Blue. Save Green wave offer arrives on the heels of a special booking bonus aimed at helping travel advisors "raise their sales." Available exclusively for American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) members, the offer rewards eligible advisors with $100 in bonus commission on each booking made between now and December 31, 2021.
For more information about the Sea Blue. Save Green offer or to book a sailing today, visit VirginVoyages.com.
