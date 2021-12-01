Virgin Voyages Offers Exclusive Bonus to ASTA Members
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Virgin Voyages Janeen Christoff December 01, 2021
The Scarlet Lady is turning heads for sailors and travel advisors alike.
Exclusively for American Society of Travel Advisor members, Virgin Voyages is offering a special booking bonus to help travel advisors "raise their sales."
For each booking made between now and December 31, 2021, travel advisors who are members of ASTA will receive $100 in bonus commission.
Virgin's Scarlet Lady sailed out of PortMiami for the first time in October and is sailing a variety of five-night “Riviera Maya” sailings visiting Cozumel/Playa Del Carmen; five-night “Mayan Sol” voyages heading to Costa Maya, Mexico; and five-night “Dominican Daze” voyages that call in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
