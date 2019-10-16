WATCH: Carnival Cruise Line Launches Safety Video Featuring Shaquille O'Neal
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 16, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line has debuted a new safety briefing video starring former basketball superstar and the line's chief fun officer, Shaquille O’Neal.
The new video is being shown in all 34,000-plus staterooms throughout Carnival's fleet and captioned in English and Spanish as well as in English with audio descriptions for visually impaired guests.
Report Shows Cruising’s Growing AppealCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Ritz-Carlton Yacht to Be RenamedCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seabourn Releases Luxury, Expedition Cruise Collections for...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line to Add Fourth Ship in Galveston, Texas by...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
In the 13-plus-minute video, Shaq is joined by a trio of Carnival crew members.
"Keeping our guests and crew safe is our number one priority. Carnival is known for having fun, so we’ve taken a different twist on the typical safety video to engage with our guests and capture their attention in an entertaining way while still remaining informative, clear and directive," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. "Who better to explain our safety procedures than our shipboard team members who work every day to keep our guests safe and happy—and, of course, our CFO Shaq, the best person to make safety serious fun."
"No one is as committed to fun as I am—after all, I am the Chief Fun Officer—but in order to take advantage of all of the great options onboard Carnival’s ships, we all must be safe,” said O'Neal. "Our guests know they can count on me to show them how to have fun at sea, but I’m really excited because now I’m showing them how to stay safe as well—the two go hand in hand."
The Safety is Serious Fun video is now showing on all 26 ships in the Carnival fleet.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS