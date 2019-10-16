Last updated: 04:49 PM ET, Wed October 16 2019

WATCH: Carnival Cruise Line Launches Safety Video Featuring Shaquille O'Neal

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 16, 2019

Carnival Cruise Line's Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal
PHOTO: Carnival Cruise Line's Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal. (photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line has debuted a new safety briefing video starring former basketball superstar and the line's chief fun officer, Shaquille O’Neal.

The new video is being shown in all 34,000-plus staterooms throughout Carnival's fleet and captioned in English and Spanish as well as in English with audio descriptions for visually impaired guests.

In the 13-plus-minute video, Shaq is joined by a trio of Carnival crew members.

"Keeping our guests and crew safe is our number one priority. Carnival is known for having fun, so we’ve taken a different twist on the typical safety video to engage with our guests and capture their attention in an entertaining way while still remaining informative, clear and directive," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. "Who better to explain our safety procedures than our shipboard team members who work every day to keep our guests safe and happy—and, of course, our CFO Shaq, the best person to make safety serious fun."

"No one is as committed to fun as I am—after all, I am the Chief Fun Officer—but in order to take advantage of all of the great options onboard Carnival’s ships, we all must be safe,” said O'Neal. "Our guests know they can count on me to show them how to have fun at sea, but I’m really excited because now I’m showing them how to stay safe as well—the two go hand in hand."

The Safety is Serious Fun video is now showing on all 26 ships in the Carnival fleet.

