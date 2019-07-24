Windstar Cruises Offers 14 New Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises July 24, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Book now through August 30, 2019 and receive up to $1,000 shipboard credit per suite on
tropical cruises to Asia, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, Costa Rica & Panama Canal, Mexico, South Pacific and Tahiti sailings, cruise dates available into 2021. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Windstar Cruises announces new itineraries and new destinations in the South Pacific for 2020-2021 on board the 148-passenger MSY Wind Spirit. The iconic sailing ship, designed for warm trade winds, is the belle of French Polynesia cruising year-round there since 2015.
In 2020, the four-masted Wind Spirit ventures to farther shores offering multiple sail dates on 14 new itineraries with maiden (first time) port calls in Fiji, Tonga, New Caledonia, the Cook Islands, and Australia, sailing February through June 2020. Wind Spirit will return to the Islands of Tahiti and the Tuamotus in July 2020, with cruise departures available to reserve now through December 2021 for tropical adventure and romance seekers.
“The South Pacific and French Polynesia are sought after destinations that capture the imagination like no other. As the leader in destination delivery by small ship, we’re excited to share our new video that vividly showcases that story,” says Windstar President John Delaney. “Sailing on Wind Spirit offers our guests the perfect Tahiti and South Pacific experience, anchoring in remote bays, landing on untouched beaches with awe-inspiring scenery and intriguing cultures. Cruising in this beautiful area inspires travel and enriches our perspective of the world.”
Windstar’s French Polynesia video is a visual delight featuring the incredibly azure waters and lush, volcanic landscapes of the South Pacific; a tropical bounty that regularly earns the region “paradise on earth” accolades. The eye-catching video, created in partnership with Vancouver-based Amber Pacific Studios is viewable on the Windstar Cruises website and Windstar’s YouTube channel.
Wind Spirit’s new South Pacific collection of 14 unique itineraries offering 23 cruise departure dates with access to far-flung islands as undiscovered as it gets, including Niue, one of the smallest countries in the world. In addition, intrepid destination collectors will enjoy a maiden port call to the rarely visited port of Vava’u, Tonga. And thanks to her smaller size, Wind Spirit will also sail into remote Yasawa-I-Rara Island, famous for its beautiful white sandy beaches, whose land-based tourism visits have been limited by the Fiji government in the past.
Niue, Tonga and Yasawa-I-Rara are just three of the exotic new maiden ports included on Wind Spirit’s South Pacific itineraries, hand-curated and specially designed for cruisers who want to make the most of their time exploring the South Pacific.
Windstar’s 17-day Twice the Tahiti cruise, featured in the new video, provides an unusual double-circuit of ports with two visits to Moorea and two separate overnight calls in Bora Bora, the island was named #2 in the “7 Best Cruise Destination for 2019” by Cruise Critic. Twice the Tahiti offers twice the time to enjoy the culture, cuisines and beauty of the Society Islands, discovering the laidback enchantments of the lesser known islands of Huahine, Raiatea, Taha’a, and remote Fakarava and Rangiroa.
Awarded “Most Romantic Cruise Line” by Porthole Cruise Magazine, Windstar is an ideal option for honeymooners or couples looking to celebrate an anniversary or milestone, combining the timeless, romantic allure of the South Pacific with the intimacy of small ship cruising. Below are highlights of several of Wind Spirit’s new and popular South Pacific Itineraries.
NEW: Star Collector: Grand South Pacific & More Star Collectors (15 to 60 days in 2020)
Windstar offers a broad selection of Star Collector Voyages, back-to-back sailings varying from two weeks to two months with complimentary laundry service. Wind Spirit’s 15 to 60-day itinerary options call at a variety of ports across Polynesia, Melanesia, and Australia from February through June. Two ultimate Star Collector: Grand South Pacific sailings are the most impressive of these journeys, with two months sailing between Tahiti and Singapore; the first 60-day sailing departs on February 6, 2020 from Tahiti and the return 59-day voyage sails May 4, 2020 from Singapore. Rates start at $13,999 per person, double occupancy.
NEW: South Pacific Undiscovered: Fiji, Vanuatu & New Caledonia (8 or 9 days: offered in 2020)
From Lautoka, Fiji to Noumea, New Caledonia this itinerary is packed with adventure. Underwater caves, coral reefs, cascading waterfalls, and a live volcano offer a bounty of natural beauty and opportunity for active adventure, but this expedition is well-balanced with culture. Spectacular small ports like Yasawa-I-Rara Island are only accessible to small ships like Wind Spirit.
NEW: Polynesia: Pearls of Paradise (15 days: offered in 2020)
Wind Spirit sails from Papeete, Tahiti to Lautoka, Fiji and through a brilliant kaleidoscope of the South Pacific’s lagoons, reefs, water, and sea life. Along the way guests explore Suva, Fiji, the capital, with its British colonial buildings, farmer’s market, and diverse culinary scene; Niue, one of the smallest countries in the world; and the rarely visited port of Vava’u, Tonga. In Rarotonga, hub of the Cook Islands, guests can pair excellent snorkeling with a dip into the emerging foodie culture.
NEW: Australia & Indonesia Encounter (16 days: offered in 2020)
This voyage from Cairns, Australia to Benoa, Bali, Indonesia is a mix of bucket-list musts and undiscovered jewels. Beginning on the fringe of the Great Barrier Reef, guests then set sail for the charming fishing village of Port Douglas before setting out for the adventure of a wet landing at Thursday Island, and an introduction to the indigenous Torre Strait islanders. A stop in Yirrkala is a chance to learn about the Aboriginal people, their culture (one of the world’s oldest), and arts.
NEW: Uncommon Indonesia (12 or 14 days: offered in 2020)
Starting in Benoa and Bali’s spectacular beauty, this cruise also stops at rarely visited ports like Lembar, and off-the-beaten-path ports like remote Pulau Menyawakan and Seribu, with access to secluded unspoiled beaches of Pantara Island featuring white-sand surrounded by emerald-green waters. The Indonesian adventure concludes in Singapore.
NEW: Coral Sea Crossing: New Caledonia to Australia (7 days: offered in 2020)
This crossing offers plenty of time to relax, read, visit the Bridge, and participate in onboard programs.
Dreams of Tahiti (7 days: now through December 2021)
Visiting six islands in seven days, the itinerary maximizes opportunities for snorkeling (with a chance to even harvest a black pearl), diving, and use of the Watersports Platform. Overnight stops in Raiatea and Bora Bora allow generous time for both water activities and onshore cultural exploration. On Bora Bora guests enjoy an exclusive Destination Discovery Event with a private feast on the beach and fire dancing. New shore excursions for this classic cruise include a scenic helicopter flight over Bora Bora, as well as an off-road, four-wheel-drive excursion on Bora Bora, with great views of the island’s natural harbor and a chance to learn about the island’s history.
Tahiti & the Tuamoto Islands (10 days: now through December 2021)
This Papeete to Papeete voyage island-hops the Society Islands, the inspiration for “South Pacific,” as outlined above, but with additional stops at the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve on Fakarava and Rangiroa, Tuamoto Islands. 2019 offers a new excursion option of taking an e-bike to discover the North Fakarava atoll, pedaling from the village of Rotoava to the old lighthouse of Topaka.
Up to $1,000 Shipboard Credit on Tropical Cruises:
Now through August 30, 2019, Windstar is featuring a shipboard credit (SBC) to spend on board on items such as alcoholic beverages, spa treatments, and shore excursions. (Non-alcoholic beverages including soda pop and specialty coffees are always complimentary on Windstar.) Cruisers sailing to Windstar’s tropical destinations including Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Caribbean, Costa Rica & Panama Canal, Mexico, South Pacific and Tahiti can enjoy up to $1,000 per suite SBC on voyages through 2021; SBC varies based on length of cruise and cabin category:
Voyages 14 days or more:
- $1,000 SBC per suite ($500 per guest) for Premium Suites
- $400 SBC per suite ($200 per guest) for Standard Suites & Staterooms
Voyages 5-13 days:
- $400 SBC per suite ($200 per guest) for Premium Suites
- $200 SBC per suite ($100 per guest) for Standard Suites & Staterooms
Premium Suites include: Owner’s Suites, Classic Suites, Officer’s/Bridge Suites and Wind Surf Suites.
To learn more about authentic small ship cruising with Windstar in the South Pacific, or to book a cruise, contact a travel advisor or Windstar Cruises by phone at 1-800-258-7245, or visit www.windstarcruises.com.
SOURCE: Windstar Cruises press release.
