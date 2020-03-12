Windstar Cruises Pauses Ship Operations Worldwide
Small-ship operator Windstar Cruises will temporarily suspend operations worldwide for cruises embarking March 14 through April 30, 2020, due to the unpredictable environment surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“After much thought, we believe we are making the most responsible decision we can during this coronavirus pandemic,” said Christopher Prelog, COO of Windstar Cruises.
“This worldwide pause in the operation of our fleet of small ships is an effort to curb the spread of the virus and keep our guests, crew and the communities we visit, safe and healthy. We look forward to resuming operations again on May 1 with a return to offering our 180 degrees from ordinary vacation experience.”
The company said it expects cruises will begin operating again according to schedule on May 1, 2020.
Guests on canceled cruises will receive the choice of a future cruise credit valued at 125 percent of all monies paid or a refund equal to the amount paid. Guests will have 24 months to rebook on any Windstar cruise. Windstar Cruises will protect travel advisor commissions on the affected bookings.
Windstar’s reservations team is reviewing all affected bookings and will send a letter outlining details to affected guests and travel advisors.
