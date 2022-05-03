Last updated: 11:17 AM ET, Tue May 03 2022

Windstar Launches Sale With Up to 45% Off Voyages

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton May 03, 2022

Star Breeze at sunset
Windstar's recently refurbished Star Breeze. (Photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises on May 3 launched its first-ever “Windstar Week,” which offers savings of up to 45 percent through May 12.

The discounted cruises include itineraries to the Mediterranean, Tahiti, Northern Europe, Alaska, Asia, Greece, Australia/New Zealand, the Holy Land and more.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Bikini Bottom at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya

Nickelodeon Unveils Summer of SpongeBob Savings

Couple lounging in a beachfront hammock

AMR Collection Unveils Seize Your Sunshine Promotion

A yoga class at Selina Playa Venao in Panama

Hospitality Brand Selina Unveils Giveaway for Nurses

Aerial view of the Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Happiness...

The company operates six ships that carry 148 to 342 guests – three motor-sail ships and three recently refurbished all-suite yachts. The company offers cruise-only fares with amenities purchased à la carte as well as an all-inclusive fare that features unlimited Wi-Fi; beer, wine, and cocktails; and gratuities.

Among the cruises that are 45 percent off are Alaska voyages, priced from $2,699 per guest, cruise-only, or $3,568 per person, all-inclusive.

Norway and Iceland cruises are priced from $2,099 cruise-only and $2,731 for the inclusive package. Tahiti voyages cost from $2,199 cruise-only and $2,752 all-inclusive from $2,752 per guest.

Mediterranean cruises are priced from $2,199 and $2,752; Australia and New Zealand voyages start at $3,299 and $4,247; Holy Land itineraries are from $3,399 and $4,301; and Italy departures start at $2,499 and $3,131.

For details, click here.

For more information on Windstar Cruises, Mediterranean, Alaska, Asia, Italy, Tahiti

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Carnival Spirit cruise ship

Carnival Cruise Line Becomes First in US To Restart Entire Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean, Antigua and Barbuda Pact for Onboard Employment

Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries in Australia, New Zealand and Asia

gallery icon 18 Spacious and Luxurious Cruise Cabins You Can Book

COVID Outbreak on Cruise Ship Prompts Investigation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS