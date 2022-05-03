Windstar Launches Sale With Up to 45% Off Voyages
Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton May 03, 2022
Windstar Cruises on May 3 launched its first-ever “Windstar Week,” which offers savings of up to 45 percent through May 12.
The discounted cruises include itineraries to the Mediterranean, Tahiti, Northern Europe, Alaska, Asia, Greece, Australia/New Zealand, the Holy Land and more.
The company operates six ships that carry 148 to 342 guests – three motor-sail ships and three recently refurbished all-suite yachts. The company offers cruise-only fares with amenities purchased à la carte as well as an all-inclusive fare that features unlimited Wi-Fi; beer, wine, and cocktails; and gratuities.
Among the cruises that are 45 percent off are Alaska voyages, priced from $2,699 per guest, cruise-only, or $3,568 per person, all-inclusive.
Norway and Iceland cruises are priced from $2,099 cruise-only and $2,731 for the inclusive package. Tahiti voyages cost from $2,199 cruise-only and $2,752 all-inclusive from $2,752 per guest.
Mediterranean cruises are priced from $2,199 and $2,752; Australia and New Zealand voyages start at $3,299 and $4,247; Holy Land itineraries are from $3,399 and $4,301; and Italy departures start at $2,499 and $3,131.
For details, click here.
