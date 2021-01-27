Windstar Outlines Sailings Through May 2023 in New Voyage Planner
Windstar Cruises has released a nearly 200-page printed brochure with information detailing itineraries from May 1, 2021, through May 2023.
“In 2021 through 2023, we have a mix of long-time favorites and fresh new itineraries, recently transformed yachts and exciting new cruise tours. We have planned further out so people can book early,” Windstar President Chris Prelog said.
The three transformed Star Plus Class ships will have new restaurants, more suite choices, environmental improvements, more deck space and alfresco dining, and a guest capacity of 312 per yacht. All three are expected to enter service in 2021.
The line also unveiled new itineraries around the world, including Australia/New Zealand, Canada/New England, Alaska, Asia, Caribbean/Central America, Mediterranean and the Holy Lands, Northern Europe, South Pacific and the U.S. West Coast.
Australia and New Zealand is a new destination for Windstar. In 2022, Windstar will offer eight itineraries aboard the newly transformed Star Breeze, visiting small, rarely-visited ports like Middle Percy Island and Thursday Island. Overnights in Brisbane, Port Douglas, and Sydney, plus a late-night departure in Melbourne, are other highlights.
In 2021, Windstar plans to return, after a several-year absence, to Ashdod and Haifa in Israel; Alexandria and Port Said in Egypt (including Cairo and the Pyramids); and Istanbul, with an overnight stay. Windstar will also make inaugural visits to Odessa, Nessebar, Bucharest, Sochi, Batumi, and Sinop on its new Black Sea voyage.
Windstar maintains a year-round presence in Tahiti and plans to resume sailings in May 2021. Then, in September 2021, Star Breeze will begin sailing in Tahiti (through March 2022), so guests have the option of sailing on the larger, all-suite, newly transformed yacht in this destination.
Also in 2021, the Wind Spirit will sail from Tahiti to Australia, stopping at the small island nation of Vanuatu and tiny Pantara Island at the outer fringes of New Caledonia, among other off-the-beaten-path South Pacific islands.
Windstar’s updated Travel Assurance Booking Policy allows cancellation up to 48 hours prior to departure on 2021 cruises.
Prelog says the company knows health and safety is a top concern for travelers. Windstar consulted with the epidemiology department at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Center and developed the “Beyond Ordinary Care” program, which is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect the air, plus electrostatic sprayers to sanitize all surfaces throughout the yacht.
