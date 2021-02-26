250 Destinations Receive Safe Travels Stamp by WTTC
February 26, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced it has awarded the Safe Travels stamp to 250 destinations around the world.
Initially launched in May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Safe Travels stamp was developed to help restore confidence in tourists and revive the global Travel & Tourism sector devastated by COVID-19.
The WTTC reached the 250-destination milestone with the recent additions of Honduras, Belize and Malawi to the list.
“We are delighted to see our Safe Travels Stamp is still growing at a rapid rate and is being adopted by destinations from all corners of the world,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said. “Reaching this incredible milestone, with 250 destinations around the world now proudly holding our Safe Travels stamp, is testimony to the hard work which has been put in to make the stamp work for both destinations and holidaymakers.”
“The success of the stamp shows the importance of global coordination to help rebuild and revive the international Travel & Tourism sector,” Guevara continued. “Destinations with the stamp will benefit from travelers being able to recognize the destinations which have adopted the global protocols, encouraging the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world.”
The globally recognized stamp also received the backing of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and over 200 CEO’s in the industry, including some of the world’s major tourism groups.
The WTTC designed the health and safety protocols for the approval process following guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
