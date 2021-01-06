Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Wed January 06 2021

Americans Still Visiting Mexico Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 06, 2021

Couple in face masks on vacation in Mexico City.
PHOTO: Couple in face masks on vacation in Mexico City. (photo via Antonio_Diaz / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New data suggests that Americans have flocked to Mexico during the ongoing coronavirus for a vacation or to escape the United States.

According to The New York Times, the lack of stringent COVID-19 requirements when traveling between the U.S. and Mexico has led to an influx of visitors, including over 500,000 Americans arriving in November.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Princess Cruises

Multiple Cruise Lines Extend Pause in Operations

US Airways Airbus A320 approaching John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

Could We See a Pandemic-Induced Airline Merger?

Carnival, Freedom, Alaska

Carnival Extends US Cruise Operations Suspension, Cancels...

Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus Set to Open at Disneyland in 2021

In addition, visitor data showed the number of people arriving from the U.S. doubled from June to August.

“A lot of people are either coming down here and visiting to test it out, or have just full-on relocated,” a Mexico City resident told The New York Times.

While the tourism industry in Mexico has seen a small rebound from the coronavirus-related devastation of 2020, there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, with health officials recording new peaks in November and December.

Despite the issues, suppliers are backing up reports from travel advisors that 2021 bookings are gaining momentum.

For those facing COVID-fatigue and looking to visit Mexico, TravelPulse’s Janeen Christoff broke down the latest travel restrictions for Americans planning a trip to the country’s popular destinations.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Quito

Your Story Begins in Quito

gallery icon Top 10 States for Adventure Travel in 2021

Kauai Rejoins Hawaii’s COVID Testing Program, But With Its Own Provisions

Curaçao Lifts Travel Restrictions for All American Travelers

gallery icon Every State's Top Travel Destination for 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS