Americans Still Visiting Mexico Despite COVID-19 Concerns
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 06, 2021
New data suggests that Americans have flocked to Mexico during the ongoing coronavirus for a vacation or to escape the United States.
According to The New York Times, the lack of stringent COVID-19 requirements when traveling between the U.S. and Mexico has led to an influx of visitors, including over 500,000 Americans arriving in November.
In addition, visitor data showed the number of people arriving from the U.S. doubled from June to August.
“A lot of people are either coming down here and visiting to test it out, or have just full-on relocated,” a Mexico City resident told The New York Times.
While the tourism industry in Mexico has seen a small rebound from the coronavirus-related devastation of 2020, there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, with health officials recording new peaks in November and December.
Despite the issues, suppliers are backing up reports from travel advisors that 2021 bookings are gaining momentum.
For those facing COVID-fatigue and looking to visit Mexico, TravelPulse’s Janeen Christoff broke down the latest travel restrictions for Americans planning a trip to the country’s popular destinations.
