Mexico, Caribbean 2021 Bookings Gain Momentum
Destination & Tourism Playa Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey November 01, 2020
Mexico and Caribbean suppliers are backing up reports from travel advisors that 2021 bookings are gaining momentum.
“Thankfully, consumers are eager to travel again and 2021 looks very promising for leisure travel,” said Kevin Froemming, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Playa Hotels & Resorts.
“In terms of destinations, we are seeing encouraging pick-up across our collection of resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. More and more air carriers are announcing restored, expanded and new routes into these destinations,” he said. “With business travel expected to lag behind leisure travel, it is clear that major airlines are moving quickly to service key leisure destinations. This is a real positive, as increased air lift brings more overall affordability for travel.”
In particular, Froemming said that Playa’s Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva resorts and Hilton all-inclusive properties in Mexico are selling briskly, adding that it’s “not surprising, based on guest feedback and commentary that recognizable brands such as Hyatt and Hilton bring an added level of confidence and security that consumers demand especially during uncertain times such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Furthermore, the value is very attractive to first time guests and consumers once loyal to cruising.”
In addition to reaping the benefits of increased airlift, Froemming said he believes “the lack of COVID testing restrictions are helping aid recovery in this market.”
On the other hand, “Jamaica has been much slower in terms of demand for 2020 and we are seeing that same trend going into 2021,” he said. “Consensus among our trade partners indicate that more stringent COVID-19 arrival policies are impacting the overall demand for travel to Jamaica. Additionally, we are not seeing expanded airlift like we see in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.”
At Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV), whose brands include Funjet Vacations, Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions and United Vacations, among others, “all-inclusive hotels in Cancun/Riviera Maya are top sellers for first quarter in 2021,” said Scott Wiseman, senior vice president & general manager, travel agent brands.
“We have had several fams to the destination this summer and fall, so travel advisors have seen for themselves how the airport, destination management companies and resorts are taking precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID,” he said. “They have returned with rave reviews and are telling their clients about their positive experiences. All-inclusives overall are popular because they are a closed environment for vacationers. They can stay at the resort for their entire vacation and know that they have limited their contact with other locations and new people.”
There was more good news coming from Palace Resorts. “Our resorts in Mexico have seen an uptick in bookings since we reopened and continue to lead for the first [part of] 2021,” said Frank Corzo, the company’s vice president of U.S. field sales, adding that Palace is “seeing higher occupancies [at] Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Los Cabos, over Cancun for the first quarter thus far.”
Corzo noted that bookings are increasing beyond the first quarter, which he attributed to the company’s strict Purely Palace health and safety protocols.
At AIC Hotel Group, the highest-performing properties in the first quarter were UNICO 20 87, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, said Ash Tembe, vice president of global field sales. “Mexico is one of the few tropical destinations that has definitely seen higher demand from the U.S. market in the fourth [quarter] of 2020, and we see it carrying into the first quarter [of] 2021. For us, a lot also has to do with our heavy focus on travel agents, and ensuring they stay aware of all of the deals we have to offer.”
AIC Hotel Group is also experiencing an increase in business – including destination weddings – beyond the first quarter. “We are hearing the same from our agency partners, and we have implemented a new flexible groups policy that takes the risk of group reduction penalties away from the client and the agent,” Tembe said.
All things considered, flexible cancellation policies are fueling bookings beyond the first quarter of 2021. “Right away in the spring, ALG Vacations instituted a future travel credit option for people who didn’t want to cancel outright,” Weisman said. “We have seen many of those bookings move to 2021 and we are seeing new bookings build throughout full year 2021 as a result of some amazing offers in the marketplace – and travel has never been more affordable.”
