Last updated: 09:04 AM ET, Fri December 18 2020

Popular Mexican Destinations Expecting Influx of Tourists for Holidays

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 18, 2020

Acapulco beach in Mexico.
PHOTO: Acapulco beach in Mexico. (photo via rafal_kubiak / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Despite appeals from health officials to travelers asking them to stay home, popular destinations in Mexico are preparing for an influx of visitors during the typically busy winter holiday travel period.

According to Mexico News Daily, tourism authorities in Acapulco announced hotels are booked to their 50-percent capacity—a result of the ongoing OCVID-19 outbreak—and an estimated least 350,000 people are expected to descend on the resort city.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Downtown Cincinnati illuminated by Christmas lights

gallery icon 2020's Best US Cities to Celebrate Christmas

Tourists at the airport waiting for the flight to be announced on the arrival departure board

gallery icon The Top 10 Least Crowded US Airports This Holiday Season

Rovaniemi, Finland. The official hometown of Santa Claus

Families Can Virtually Visit Santa With Finnair

Traveler with Santa hat in airport

What Are the Riskiest Ways To Travel This Holiday Season?

Acapulco is located in the state of Guerrero, which is considered a high-risk coronavirus area, giving the local government the cause to cancel the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks displays across the region.

Puerto Vallarta is permitted to book capacity up to 75 percent and tourism officials fully expect to reach capacity through the holidays. Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust director Luis Villasenor said the popular hotspot is expecting an influx of domestic and international tourists.

On the other hand, typical warm-weather destinations in Mexico like Cancun and Los Cabos expect higher numbers than previously experienced during the pandemic, but down considerably year-over-year.

Hotel Association of Cancun and Puerto Morelos president Roberto Cintron Gomez said the region averaged hotel occupancy of 45 percent this month, but expects the numbers to top out at around 65 percent by the end of the year.

As for hotels in Los Cabos, they currently have an average occupancy level of 39 percent, but hoteliers hope to reach the maximum permitted capacity of 50 percent by the end of the year.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
'Aloha' on Hawaiian beach beneath a rainbow.

Hawaii Reduces Length of Quarantine for Travelers

WTTC and World Economic Forum Continue Partnership on Sustainable Travel

California Wine Country Another COVID-19 Victim

Lindblad Expeditions, Island Conservation Launch Galápagos Relief Fund

gallery icon Safest Destinations To Travel Based on Lowest Threat of Disease

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS