Bahamas Integrating New CDC Order Into Existing Protocols
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 14, 2021
Government officials in The Bahamas said the islands have successfully implemented stringent measures to adhere to the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations.
The CDC announced earlier this week that international travelers arriving in the U.S. would be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before the flight.
The new requirements go into effect on January 26 and apply to all passengers two years and older, as well as U.S. citizens returning to America. For those that previously tested positive, they must show documentation of recovery, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the negative test result or post-COVID paperwork.
“The Bahamas Government will continue to work in accordance with the CDC to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has been our top priority since the onset of this global pandemic,” Bahamas Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar said. “Our journey has not been without bumps in the road, but we have made great strides in combatting this virus as evidenced by the very low case numbers we have now achieved.”
“Visitors to our shores should have peace of mind knowing that we are making every effort to keep The Bahamas safe, and can now offer a turnkey, affordable and reliable testing process that meets U.S. requirements,” D'Aguilar continued.
Visitors staying in The Bahamas longer than four nights and five days are required to take a rapid antigen test on the fifth day, with a number of testing sites approved to administer tests. The readily available tests will ensure travelers and residents alike are up-to-date on the latest U.S. entry protocols.
