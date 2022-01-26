Bahamas Travel: What You Need To Know for 2022
The Bahamas is a multi-island nation located north of Cuba in the Caribbean. The country’s islands are known as the Lucayan Archipelago and comprise islands such as the Exumas, Bimini, Eleuthera, Freeport (Grand Bahama), Nassau, Paradise Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador and many more.
Known for its incredible weather, colorful Caribbean culture and some of the most beautiful beaches and vistas in the Caribbean, The Bahamas is an easily accessible destination that offers relative safety and plenty of opportunities for fun in the sun.
Safety, Entry Requirements and COVID-19
Currently, the U.S. State Department classifies The Bahamas as a Level 4 risk due to COVID-19 and an increased risk in crime, though the alert does say that tourist areas are at a decreased risk for crime, which should give travelers some peace of mind.
The Bahamas is a sovereign country, which means that Americans must satisfy its entry requirements in order to be able to gain entry into any of the Bahamian islands.
All travelers both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated are required to test negative no more than three days prior to entry into any Bahamian island; this rule is also in place for inter-island travel from the islands of Nassau, Eleuthera, Inagua, Paradise Island and Grand Bahama.
Travelers over the age of eighteen are then required to fill out the Bahamas Travel Health Visa form with their vaccination status and their negative COVID-19 test results. Children under seventeen and their status should be linked to their parents or guardian in the application.
According to Our World in Data, The Bahamas has recorded over 32,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, leading to 731 deaths. It currently reports 40 percent of the population as having received at least one dose; far below even Cuba and the Dominican Republic’s vaccination rates.
New Developments
There have been several new developments with The Bahamas recently that travelers and travel advisors should be aware of.
Back in December, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which sails throughout The Bahamas, announced it would become Margaritaville at Sea, the first in the hotel brand’s history. The first sailings begin April 30, 2022.
In mid-January, the announcement of a new resort at Atlantis Paradise Island was released. Singer Pharrell Williams and Groot Hospitality will create the seventh resort on Paradise Island, called Somewhere Else. It’s expected to open in 2024.
United Airlines recently began nonstop service between Nassau and Ohio’s Cleveland Hopkins International Airport every Saturday, which should make it easier for Ohioans to get to the islands.
The exclusive Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand also announced it would open a new Ritz-Carlton Reserve on the island of Eleuthera, which should attract luxury travelers from across the world to enjoy the island’s secluded natural landscapes, white-sand beaches and wealth of ocean activities.
Attractions
Between diving along shipwrecks and swimming with the pigs (no, seriously), The Bahamas’ sixteen islands offer incredible experiences for relaxation, adventure and fun in the sun.
Foodies will love learning about local Caribbean cuisine at any of the locally-owned restaurants throughout the islands, tasting that bright fusion of fruit flavors, rich spices and local seafood like conch or lionfish that have been influenced by many cultures over the centuries.
The Exumas offers that Instagram-famous opportunity to swim with the pigs. While their true origin is unknown, some say that the pigs were left on the aptly named Pig Beach to grow and supply sailors with a source of fresh meat, while others believe they could have swum to the beach from a shipwreck. Either way, travelers can now visit the swimming pigs in The Exumas, before snorkeling to see nurse sharks and large starfish in the nearby waters.
Ever hear of Blue Holes National Park? Located in Andros, the park preserves over 180 stunning pools, which resemble the cenotes in Mexico. Travelers can even swim in one of them, called Captain Bill’s Blue Hole.
This is just a short list of the incredible attractions and experiences to be had in The Bahamas.
For the latest insight on travel to The Bahamas, check out this interactive guide:
For more information on Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
