Playa del Carmen Temporarily Reopening Beaches, Cancun's Remain Closed to Public
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 12, 2020
Officials in the popular tourist destination of Cancun confirmed beaches in the city would remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future, while Playa del Carmen is temporarily opening its shoreline later this month as part of a test program.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) director Vagner Elbiorn Vega said Cancun must wait until the coronavirus situation improves and the epidemiological traffic light used in Mexico turns yellow before reopening its beaches.
While Cancun’s beaches will remain shuttered to the public, the Solidaridad City Council announced Playa del Carmen’s coast would reopen for 10 days between August 20-30 as part of a heavily monitored test run.
“In Cancun, we are going to adhere to the law and the law says that we will open the beaches when the traffic light is yellow,” Elbiorn Vega said. “The publication that came out is for an exclusive pilot program in Playa del Carmen from August 20 to 30 to see how people behave and it does not include Cancun.”
Playa del Carmen Mayor Laura Beristain said the test program reopening the beaches was based on guidelines utilized in similar plans implemented by Los Cabos and other beaches of Baja California Sur. Protocols added as part of the program include social distancing, limited capacity, the prohibition of alcoholic beverages and more.
Earlier this week, officials from Cancun International Airport announced it recently hosted the highest number of arriving and departing flights since the coronavirus outbreak shut down travel in March.
In July, Comunicacion del Gobierno del Estado de Quintana Roo general coordinator Carlos Orvananos Rea said only guests at local hotels and resorts would be permitted on the beaches until the region enters the green phase of reopening.
Comments
