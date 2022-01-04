Hawaii Announces Changes to Safe Travels Program
The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) announced several changes to its Safe Travels program for domestic travelers from the continental United States and its territories.
Following the guidance set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Hawaii’s mandatory self-quarantine period for unvaccinated travelers or those arriving without a negative COVID-19 test has been reduced from 10 days to five days.
The new changes to the Safe Travels program went into effect on Monday.
In addition, tourists arriving in Hawaii will no longer be required to complete the Safe Travels Health Questionnaire before departure to receive a QR code, starting on Tuesday.
With the current federal requirements in place for international flights, tourism officials in Hawaii said there was no need for additional mandates on passengers flying directly to the state from other countries.
In November, UnCruise Adventures became the only small ship company currently operating overnight inter-island adventures when it commenced operations in Hawaii over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
