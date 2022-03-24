Hawaii Hotels Report Upswing in February Business
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey March 24, 2022
Hawaii hotels are witnessing higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rates (ADR) and occupancies in February 2022 compared to the same periods in 2019 and 2021, according to Hawaii Performance Report, which is compiled by the Hawaii Tourism Authority from STR data.
In February, domestic visitors were allowed to bypass Hawaii’s mandatory five-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated or in possession of a negative COVID-19, which in all likelihood helped to bolster the positive numbers.
The data included 84.3 percent of Hawaii’s hotel inventory of properties with than 20 rooms. In all, the data included 148 properties and 46,796 rooms.
Statewide, February RevPAR was $253, up 219.8 percent from February 2021, ADR was $351, up 35.2 percent, with an occupancy of 72.1 percent, up 41.6 percent.
Statewide February room revenue was $393.7 million, up 244.3 percent from 2021 and 6.8 percent from 2019. Compared with February 2019, RevPAR was 4 percent higher, driven by ADR increases of 20.3 percent, which offset lower occupancies, which were down 11.3 percentage points.
Room demand stood at 1.1 million room nights, up 154.7 percent from February 2021 and down 11.2 percent from February 2019.
Luxury hotels earned RevPAR of $472, up 149.9 percent from 2021 and 3.3 percent from 2019. ADR was $806, up 11.2 percent from 2021 and 38 percent from 2019; occupancy was 58.6 percent, up 32.5 percentage points from 2021 and down 19.6 percent from 2019.
RevPAR at midscale and economy hotels is $172, up 226.9 percent from 2021 and 1.8 percent from 2019. ADR was $214, up 52.9 percent from 2021 and 9.7 percent from 2019. Occupancy was 80.5 percent, up 42.8 percentage points from 2021 and down 6.2 percentage points from 2019.
Maui
Maui County RevPAR was $403, up 185.2 percent from 2021 and 14.5 from 2019. ADR was $583, up 30.9 percent from 2021 and 33.4 percent from 2019. Occupancy of 69 percent was up 37.3 percentage points from 2021 and down 11.4 percentage points from 2019.
Maui’s Wailea luxury hotel region featured RevPAR of $570, up 150.9 percent from 2021 and down 2.5 percent in 2019. ADR was $840, up 11.9 percent from 2021 and 29 percent from 2019. Occupancy was 67.9 percent was up 37.6 percentage points from 2021, and down 22.2 percent points from 2019.
Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua
RevPAR in the Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region was $358, up 241 percent from 2021 and 22.8 precent from 2019. ADR was $524, up 43.8 percent from 2021 and 42.5 percent from 2019. Occupancy was 68.3 percent, up from 39.5 percentage points from 2021 and down 10.9 percentage points from 2019.
Island of Hawaii
RevPAR for hotels on the island of Hawaii was $314, up 226.3 percent from 2021 and 35.8 percent from 2019. ADR was $403, 47.9 percent from 2021 and 42.1 percent from 2019. Occupancy was 77.9 percent, up 42.6 percentage points from 2021, and down 3.6 percentage points from 2019.
Kohala Coast
RevPAR at Kohala Coast properties was $470, up 216.4 percent from 2021 and 45.6 percent from 2019. ADR was $622, up 44.9 percent from 2021 and 57.6 percent in 2019. Occupancy was 75.6 percent, up 41 percentage points from 2021 and down 6.2 percentage points from 2019.
Kauai
RevPAR for Kauai hotels was $294, up 49.1 percent in 2021 and 29.3 percent in 2019. ADR was $375, up 102.5 percent from 2021 and up 23.3 percent from 2019. Occupancy was 78.3 percent points, up 51.5 percentage points from 2021 and 3.6 percentage points from 2019.
Oahu
Oahu RevPAR was $168, up 239.9 percent from 2021 and down 17.1 percent from 2019. vs. 2019) in February. ADR was $236, up 39.4 percent in 2021 and 0.6 percent in 2019. Occupancy was 71.2 percent, up 42percentage points from 2021 and down 15.2 percentage points from 2019.
RevPAR for Waikiki hotels was $159, up 253 percent from 2021 and down 20.1 percent from 2019. ADR was $224, up 36 from 2021, and down 2.8 percent from 2019. Occupancy was 71.2 percent, up 43.7 percentage points from 2021 and down15.4 percentage points from 2019.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS