Israel Offers Free Guided Tours to the Public

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 17, 2022

Israel's national flag flies over the old city of Jerusalem. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/stellalevi)

In the aftermath of its reopening to international visitors, Israel will offer complimentary guided tours for the public, the Israel Ministry of Tourism said.

“We’re pleased to share that on account of a new initiative by the government to help support the travel industry, free guided tours will be offered in multiple languages throughout Israel,” said Eyal Carlin, the tourism commissioner for North America.

“Open to all, the tours are available in our national parks and cities. With the country recently reopening to international travelers, we're happy to welcome visitors back to Israel and provide them with the best experience possible. The guided tours are a fun, educational – and free – way to explore our beautiful country.”

The tours can be booked through Israel’s Nature and Parks authority websites in cities and national parks throughout the country.

“To-date, more than 1,800 tour guides have responded to the invitation to participate in this project and tours will soon be offered in English, Russian, French and Arabic in addition to the Hebrew-guided tours currently available,” the Israel Ministry of Tourism said.

Israel reopened to international visitors in January.

