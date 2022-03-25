Italy’s Great Return: What You Should Know About Traveling to Italy This Year
As entry restrictions continue to ease throughout Europe, Americans are more interested than ever in traveling to the continent’s most desirable destinations, including the cultural giant of Italy.
A recent survey by American Express found that sixty-one percent of respondents from all over the world are spending more on international travel this year, while another by Global Rescue found that America’s most experienced travelers were leading a surge of international travel this year because their preparedness and confidence to travel are both generally higher.
With the world reopening to international travel, Italy is just one of the many countries that is located high on many future international travelers’ lists: Next Vacay alone saw interest for traveling to Italy rise a stunning 1,300 percent year-over-year in the days following its March 1 relaxation of entry requirements!
But what should you consider when planning a trip to Italy? What about entry requirements and the pandemic? Trending destinations?
Here we will highlight the most recent news about Italy combined with the knowledge of George and Linda Meyers, owners and operators of La Chiusa, an inn in Tuscany that offers immersive cooking classes taught by locals, as well as Emily Brillanti, owner of Vita Brillanti Travel and who specializes in European travel to provide a better understanding of what travelers should know about traveling to Italy in 2022.
Italy Entry Requirements
March 1 saw the country loosen its entry requirements for travelers from non-European Union countries, including the United States.
Fully vaccinated travelers no longer need to test negative prior to arriving in the country. Unvaccinated travelers no longer need to quarantine either, provided they show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or a recent recovery certificate.
Additionally, travelers who have had 270 days or about nine months since their last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are no longer considered fully vaccinated and are required to receive a booster prior to travel to enter Italy under the “fully vaccinated” designation and its rules. Those with boosters are considered fully vaccinated indefinitely.
Travelers must also fill out the passenger locator form and can also apply for a health pass, which can be used to enter venues and attractions, though CDC-issued vaccination cards should be accepted at most places. Travelers entering Italy through Puglia or Sicily are also required to complete a health registration form prior to entry.
On April 30, the Italian government will end the mask mandate for indoor areas like restaurants, businesses and workplaces, too. Travelers will be required to mask in venues like train stations and airports, as well as when taking transportation like buses or airplanes.
Trending Destinations
The destinations in Italy that will be trending this year are a mix of those that have been beloved by international travelers for decades as well as those who have recently arrived on the international travel scene.
One such beloved destination is Tuscany. Known for its iconic and picturesque countryside, its red wine and olive oil production as well as its delicious cuisine, Tuscany has been favored as the home of the slower side to Italy, while also taking fame from its cultural contributions in cities like Florence.
George and Linda Meyers are Americans who chose to leave behind their busy lives to move to Tuscany.
They now own and operate La Chiusa, a boutique inn where they connect guests with the locals of Montefollonico, a centuries-old town with 450 residents, to teach them true Tuscan dishes and culture. They’ve already been experiencing a surge in travelers, especially for their week-long cooking class experience.
“How we handled the surge was very simple: We normally run one class [per week] for thirteen or fourteen weeks here in Tuscany…” began Linda. “We normally have between fourteen and sixteen, seventeen people per class. Then usually about four times a year, two in the spring, two in the fall, we’ll do what we call a double class where there’s two classes happening at the same time, doing the same thing…This year, we are doing all double classes, every week…”
Tuscany isn’t just the only place that’s high on people’s to-visit list: Puglia, the region in southern Italy that comprises the ‘heel’ portion of the Italian peninsula’s boot-like shape, is trending for tons of travelers this year.
Emily Brillanti, travel advisor and owner of Vita Brillanti Travel, has seen this trend in her own line of work and mentioned how she wished she could visit the region this year on TravelPulse’s latest episode of its podcast.
“I guess you could say it’s underrated, but Puglia has been on the brink of just exploding with tourism for the past few years. I’ve been to Puglia twice, and I have FOMO about not going this year…It’s so different from any other region,” she said.
Home to cities like Bari, Brindisi and Taranto, it’s home to a unique regional Italian culture, beautiful buildings, cities nestled along coastal cliffs overlooking gorgeous Mediterranean waters, and, of course, its share of ancient history.
One destination that’s likely not to ring a bell in Americans’ minds but definitely should is this year’s Italian Capital of Culture: Procida. The island, located just off the coast of Naples, is a scenic island featuring gorgeous Mediterranean views, charmingly colorful buildings and plenty of history and Neapolitan culture and cuisine to enjoy, especially if you love seafood and lemons.
Tips for Traveling to Italy
While visiting Italy is easier than it has been for over two years, there are some tips that travelers considering traveling to Italy should consider.
First, work with a travel agent. This is especially important for travelers who haven’t traveled internationally yet and who might be concerned or have questions about everything from entry requirements to destinations and more. They’re often the most knowledgeable resource for planning any type of travel.
Second, take it slow. Impatience can be a main factor in stress during travel, and it’s important to relax in order to enjoy your travel experience. “Everything is tomorrow…pick up that mindset when you get on the airplane, start slowing down,” George said. “The Italian lifestyle is relaxed.”
Thirdly, be respectful of the local business you’ll be patronizing. If they ask to see your vaccine certificate, don’t make a fuss. If businesses still require masks, wear one. Some regions in Italy have been hit hard by the pandemic, while others have been barely touched. These measures shouldn’t stop travelers from enjoying Italy and all it has to offer; it’s a mindset that cannot adapt that does.
