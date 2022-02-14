Jamaica Enhances ‘One Love Rewards’ Program
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 14, 2022
When it comes to travel advisors, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) perpetually raises the bar on its educational offerings. As a case point, it is enhancing its “One Love Rewards” Jamaica Travel Specialist program with new tools and educational components to sell the country’s myriad product offerings more seamlessly.
“Our travel agent partners are integral to our ability to spread the word that Jamaica should be a traveler’s destination of choice and we value them very highly,” said Donovan White, director of tourism, Jamaica.
“Therefore, refreshing our ‘One Love Rewards’ program allows us to provide our travel agent specialists with the newest tools they need to effectively sell Jamaica to both first-time and repeat visitors.”
The online training program features modules highlighting the country’s history culture, landscapes, cuisine and attractions.
“Together, the modules help participants learn how to match their prospective clients’ special interests and travel styles with a more customized travel itinerary through Jamaica’s tourism product,” the JTB said.
“An engaging overview of Jamaica’s regions, including Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios, Port Antonio, Kingston and South Coast, is offered to help increase potential sales, as well as the opportunity to become a wedding specialist to increase destination wedding sales.”
The revamped “One Love Rewards” Jamaica Travel Specialist portal also provides advisors with timely information on vacation options, destination weddings, tour groups, new attractions and events; promotions; downloadable videos and brochures; and “the ability to connect with suppliers/partners,” the JTB said.
In addition to a new look and an enhanced mobile experience, other updates to the portal include refreshed courses and content; upgraded technology for a more interactive educational experience; newsfeed with Jamaica travel news; the ability for agents to update and modify their personal information themselves; and a new student dashboard consolidating advisor’s courses and certificates.
Additionally, when travel advisors enter a booking, they will receive emails with exclusive coupons when they check the “request Main Street Jamaica coupons.”
The portal, which features English and French versions, is now also available in Spanish.
