Jamaica’s Testing Capacity Is Well-Prepared For New US Entry Requirements

December 03, 2021

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jamaica
Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Jamaica (Photo via Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall)

Travelers with upcoming plans for an incredible Jamaican vacation can rest assured that they’ll have no trouble fulfilling the U.S. government’s new entry requirements when it comes time to return home.

The new rules, which take effect December 6, dictate that all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within just one day of their departure for the States. The policy change was announced on December 2 in response to the latest evolution of the global COVID-19 threat: the newly-identified, highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

But, vacationers bound for Jamaica won’t need to stress over the new, tighter testing window when the time comes to return home, as the popular Caribbean destination has already established ample testing sites all around the island that offer both antigen and PCR tests.

On top of which, many of the island’s hotels and resorts already offer approved testing services right onsite, making guests’ preparations for return to the U.S. ultra-convenient. Visitors staying at licensed hotels, resorts, villas, guest houses or residences can contact concierge services to schedule their tests to be performed on-property at the appropriate time.
Through Jamaica’s established partnership with three approved private laboratories, travelers can schedule their PCR or antigen testing in advance, to be performed in their hotel or at the closest laboratory location, ensuring that their results will arrive within the appropriate timeframe to board their flight.

Here are links to each lab’s dedicated online booking platform:

Get Well Labs

Technological Solutions Limited (TSL)

Hospiten

In addition to these options, Jamaica’s two main international airports in Montego Bay and Kingston also have extensive testing capability and multiple lab facilities onsite to ensure that passengers’ departure process is as seamless as possible.

Travelers who opt for in-airport testing should book an appointment in advance online and will need to arrive at the airport at least three hours ahead of their flight to ensure their results arrive on time.

All certified lab locations are listed on the Jamaica Tourist Board’s website, on its dedicated Jamaica CARES Resource Center page.

visitjamaica.com

Laurie Baratti
