Los Cabos Expects Return to Pre-Pandemic Visitor Levels by Summer
Throughout the pandemic, Los Cabos has served as a model for other destinations to emulate on the recovery front, and the destination expects to return to pre-pandemic levels as early as this summer.
“Travelers can expect to experience everything the destination has to offer from its restaurants to activities – all while staying socially distance from other guests,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.
“All hotels, beaches, restaurants and bars, tour activities and other tourism businesses are open under strict protocols and capacity limits,” Esponda said. “For an added layer of safety for our visitors and community, the destination has a midnight curfew. Travelers have been very understanding of the type of environment we have created to provide safer travel experiences.”
In March 2021, Los Cabos “recovered 56.5 percent of the visitation that we received in 2019,” he said. “While March 2020 was impacted by the pandemic and our tourism closure, in March 2021 we recovered 99.6 percent of the visitation that we experienced in March 2020 with the pandemic.”
In still more good news, the average length of stay rose from six to seven nights in March 2021. “The extra night increase to the average length of stay can likely be attributed to travelers’ new frame of mind around travel,” Esponda said. “People are planning and taking trips differently today with careful planning at each and every step to ensure safety. With more careful planning, people want more time to enjoy the trip.”
On the hotel front, “Los Cabos continues to see interest from hoteliers and real estate developers with new property openings ahead,” he said.
In October 2021, Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos will debut in the tourist corridor between San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas “with incredible views of the Sea of Cortez, a luxury spa and more,” Esponda said.
“In October 2022, Amanvari opens in Baja’s East Cape, offering its own stretch of white sand beach, and incredible spa and dining experiences.”
In airline news, Los Cabos witnessed a full recovery of air seats and routes by March 2021. “We are seeing a 22.2 percent increase in the number of seats scheduled from the U.S. over the next six months,” Esponda said. “This includes a new route with Frontier from Las Vegas that started in March; a new route with Spirit from Los Angeles starting in May and two new routes with JetBlue from Los Angeles and New York starting in June. Additionally, JSX will return this summer with routes from Los Angeles.”
From the start of the pandemic, Los Cabos wasted no time in implementing safety and security initiatives, including the Los Cabos with Care – A Safer Way to Get Away program, which was augmented by partnerships with Intertek Cristal, global health, safety and security risk management business specializing in travel; and Sharecare, a digital health organization, which established Los Cabos as the first destination to achieve VERIFIED status, whose verification includes more 360 standards across a wide swath of health and safety protocols.
“We have developed a strong reputation for maintaining strict health and safety protocols,” Esponda said. “In a time where travelers are placing a higher priority on safety precautions and experiences than can be controlled and contained, this is very important.”
