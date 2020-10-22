Mexico Passes Law Guaranteeing Free Beach Access
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 22, 2020
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador passed a new law guaranteeing free access to beaches throughout the country.
According to Mexico News Daily, Lopez Obrador announced those who prohibit access to public beaches face fines of up to $49,400, a move that follows a reform bill passed in Congress that establishes sanctions for owners of coastal properties who “prevent, restrict, obstruct or place conditions” on access to beaches.
Concession or permit holders may also lose permissions to operate if they violate the beach access laws, while hefty fines will be levied against properties that block access to beaches via fences, barriers, buildings or security personnel.
“Mexican beaches are constitutionally and legally public, so there must be access roads so that any national or foreign visitor who wishes to enjoy them can do so,” Senator Monica Fernandez said. “However, despite this legal status, there are still multiple complaints from citizens who have seen their right to enjoy them restricted.”
The free access law comes after Hotel officials in Cancun and other popular Mexican tourist destinations announced only guests would be permitted to use the beaches in the region as part of an effort to ensure social distancing.
As a result, more than 1,000 people gathered outside a resort in Playa del Carmen to protest the lack of public access.
