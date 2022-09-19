Last updated: 03:24 PM ET, Mon September 19 2022

Netherlands Lifts the Last of Its COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti September 19, 2022

Historic buildings in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Historic buildings in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. (photo courtesy of Collette)

As of this past Saturday, September 17, the Netherlands has lifted the last of its COVID-related requirements on international travelers, removing the E.U. entry ban that it had retained up to this point.

“Given the current epidemiological situation in the Netherlands, the government feels that for entry to the Netherlands the EU entry ban is no longer proportional,” reads last Friday’s announcement issued by the Dutch government.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Airline pilots

FAA Says No To Trimming Pilot Training Time

Cruise passengers return to ships at Port Zante in St Kitts

American Travelers Are Craving Cruises Again, Study Shows

An American passport

Online Passport Renewal Coming in 2023

American Airlines plane parked at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

American Airlines, Citi Announce Sweepstakes and Exclusive...

Most of the nation’s travel restrictions were repealed in late February, after its capital city of Amsterdam emerged from its third pandemic-era lockdown, but the provisions set out under the E.U. entry ban were retained.

Under the nation’s previous policy, travelers coming from outside the E.U. and Schengen area (arriving from so-called “third countries”) were required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a valid recovery certificate in order to gain entry into the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, travelers originating from within the E.U. or the wider European Economic Area (EEA) have been able to enter the Netherlands restriction-free for some time, regardless of their vaccination, recovery or testing status.

There had been exemptions in place for those arriving from countries categorized as “safe”, which, at last mention, included Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay, according to CNN.

According to SchengenVisaNews, visitors’ vaccination certificates also had previously to meet several criteria, including that vaccine types had to be among those approved by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organization, and had to have been administered within the past nine months.

With the announcement that they were eliminating the last of the Netherlands’ entry restrictions, Dutch authorities also noted that the E.U.’s administrative body is also planning to propose a revisal of the rules for travelers entering its Member States. sometime this fall.

“The European Commission is also planning to publish a proposal for revising the rules for entering the European Union (EU) in autumn 2022,” the statement revealed.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on The Netherlands, Amsterdam

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Qianmen, Street, Beijing, China

China to Loosen Border Restrictions for Some Tourists

gallery icon Best Places for Leaf-Peeping Across the US

Panama Removes All Entry Restrictions

Top 10 Archeological Sites in Latin America

New Orleans Second Annual NOLAxNOLA Festival Begins September 23

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS