Last updated: 08:59 AM ET, Mon January 31 2022

Philippines to Reopen to International Tourism in February

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 31, 2022

Big Lagoon, El Nido, Philippines
Big Lagoon, El Nido, Philippines (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

The Philippines will once again welcome vaccinated international travelers next month after the coronavirus pandemic decimated the country’s tourism industry.

According to Reuters.com, government officials in the Philippines initially planned to reopen the archipelagic nation to international tourism in December, but the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the Omicron variant delayed the tourism restart.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Passenger checking the flight schedule

gallery icon 15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in January

Proud to Take a Stand, Black History Month, Black History, Civil Rights, monument, Natchez, Mississippi

Where You Can Honor Black History Month in Mississippi

airplane, plane, dollars, bills, money, cost, pricing, price, airfare, tickets, booking

Book Flights for Travel Now Before Airfare Prices Take Off

United Airlines planes at LAX

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From January

Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat announced it would remove quarantine requirements for returning Filipinos from February 1 and foreign tourists from February 10. Domestic and international visitors must still show proof of vaccination and test negative for coronavirus.

Romulo-Puyat revealed travelers from the 150 countries that have visa-free entry to the Philippines would be allowed to enter the Philippines more than 7,000 islands as part of an effort to boost jobs and help the economy recover.

“(This) will contribute significantly to job restoration, primarily in tourism-dependent communities, and in the reopening of businesses that have earlier shut down,” Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

Other countries in Southeast Asia have also started to ease travel restrictions, as Thailand will be accepting travel entry applications again on February 1, and Singapore and Malaysia relaxed the border between the countries in November as part of the “living with Covid” strategy.

Earlier this month, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the 2022 edition of the annual Global Summit would take place between April 20-22 in Manila, Philippines.

For more information on Philippines

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Proud to Take a Stand, Black History Month, Black History, Civil Rights, monument, Natchez, Mississippi

Where You Can Honor Black History Month in Mississippi

Cancun Bringing in Surveillance Agents for Tourist Areas

Morocco To Reopen to Tourists on February 7

These Countries Are Requiring Travelers To Have COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

Win a Free Trip to Bask in the Puerto Rican Sunshine This Winter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS