Last updated: 12:43 PM ET, Tue August 23 2022

Tenerife, Spain Announces Three Major US Travel Partnerships

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 23, 2022

La Laguna, Calle la Carrera, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Tenerife Tourism
Calle la Carrera in the city of San Cristóbal de La Laguna in Tenerife. (photo via Tenerife Tourism)

Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, has partnered with three major organizations in the United States as it continues to grow in popularity among U.S. travelers.

The three new partnerships are with Signature Travel Network, the United States Tours Operators Association (USTOA) and the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA).

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travel savings, budget, money.

Leisure Travel Trends Are Changing Rapidly

Montreal, French Canada, Tourisme Montreal

What’s New in Montréal?

A woman relaxes in Alaska

gallery icon The Most Naturally Beautiful US States

woman with luggage in park

Fall Travel Trends Highlight How and Where Americans Will Spend

El Salvador

The Top Surfing Beaches in El Salvador

Its partnership with Signature Travel Network will facilitate introductions with and provide greater knowledge to over 8,000 U.S.-based travel advisors. Tenerife Tourism will offer marketing materials and other resources to members of the network to boost interest in the island.

The island’s partnership with USTOA helped develop Sustainable Suzie, a comic book series about a superhero championing sustainable travel. With about 50 percent of its island consisting of protected land, Tenerife is a gold-level sponsor of the USTOA’s 50th anniversary campaign.

Its third U.S.-based partnership with ATTA will enhance the island’s exposure to American travelers as an adventure travel destination. In September, the destination will host adventure travel advisor experts and journalists for a familiarization trip as part of the partnership.

Mount Teide, Canary Islands, Tenerife Tourism, Tenerife
A woman stands in front of Mount Teide in Tenerife. (photo via Simone Wittgen)

The Spanish island has also enjoyed a new summer route between the island and Newark Liberty International Airport via United Airlines, which began June 9.

“Tenerife is a vibrant destination with a wealth of experiences to offer the U.S. market. To help position our island at the top of mind [for] the American traveler, we understand the importance of key partnerships with organizations that share our values and objectives,” said David Perez, CEO of Tenerife Tourism. “Our connection with these three impactful partners and their adjacent network brings exciting new opportunities to the table. From large-scale events across the U.S. to a superhero comic series, we cannot be more excited to continue building upon these announcements.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Tenerife

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Khao Sok National Park, Cheow Lan Lake, Thailand

Thailand Extends Visa Exemption to Revitalize Tourism Industry

gallery icon The Most Naturally Beautiful US States

The Top Surfing Beaches in El Salvador

Cayman Islands Officials Eye 2023 Air Seat Surge

As Las Vegas Airport Approaches a Record, Tourism Officials are Rewarded

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS