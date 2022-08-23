Tenerife, Spain Announces Three Major US Travel Partnerships
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz August 23, 2022
Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, has partnered with three major organizations in the United States as it continues to grow in popularity among U.S. travelers.
The three new partnerships are with Signature Travel Network, the United States Tours Operators Association (USTOA) and the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA).
Its partnership with Signature Travel Network will facilitate introductions with and provide greater knowledge to over 8,000 U.S.-based travel advisors. Tenerife Tourism will offer marketing materials and other resources to members of the network to boost interest in the island.
The island’s partnership with USTOA helped develop Sustainable Suzie, a comic book series about a superhero championing sustainable travel. With about 50 percent of its island consisting of protected land, Tenerife is a gold-level sponsor of the USTOA’s 50th anniversary campaign.
Its third U.S.-based partnership with ATTA will enhance the island’s exposure to American travelers as an adventure travel destination. In September, the destination will host adventure travel advisor experts and journalists for a familiarization trip as part of the partnership.
The Spanish island has also enjoyed a new summer route between the island and Newark Liberty International Airport via United Airlines, which began June 9.
“Tenerife is a vibrant destination with a wealth of experiences to offer the U.S. market. To help position our island at the top of mind [for] the American traveler, we understand the importance of key partnerships with organizations that share our values and objectives,” said David Perez, CEO of Tenerife Tourism. “Our connection with these three impactful partners and their adjacent network brings exciting new opportunities to the table. From large-scale events across the U.S. to a superhero comic series, we cannot be more excited to continue building upon these announcements.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Tenerife
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS