The Most Romantic Destinations in South America
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes September 30, 2022
South America has extraordinary places to escape with the couple and enjoy relaxation and fun sports experiences in mountains, beaches, and colonial cities.
Here are some for those looking for activities such as mountaineering, boat rides, or simply moments of relaxation in sophisticated Spas.
Colombia
There are hundreds of romantic places in this fabulous country, but Barichara, located in the department of Santander, in the north of Colombia, stands out. Walking its colonial streets is a great romantic experience when traveling with a couple. It is also an ideal place for those who like extreme sports and ecotourism. To reach this place tourists have to travel by plane from Bucaramanga and then take the road for about two hours.
Barichara has a great gastronomic offer with traditional dishes such as mute soup, corn arepas, tamales, and roast meats, among others. For those going on a romantic trip, there are bars to enjoy cocktails on cozy balconies and terraces. In addition, there is a good offer of spas with different experiences and hotels perfect for lovers. Those who like mountaineering can do various extreme activities in the Chicamocha Canyon. There are many tour companies offering canopy, rappelling, and mountain tours to admire its extraordinary nature.
Argentina
In the province of Buenos Aires is the city of Tigre, a perfect place to travel as a couple and enjoy its exquisite cuisine, craft markets, and, above all, excellent views that invite visitors to relax with the best company. One of the most romantic experiences in Tigre is to take a wooden boat ride through the Delta and tour memorable places such as Los Bajos del Temor, which offers fabulous nature and the best sunsets over the Río de la Plata. The place is full of small islands with herons, ducks, willows, and aquatic plants that offer great beauty to the view.
To spend the day with some sports, in Tigre visitors can go on kayaking tours or practice mini golf. In addition, for those looking for relaxation, there are excellent Spas offering massages, heated pools, sauna, and steam baths.
Brazil
In this vast country, there are plenty of options for those looking to enjoy a few days of vacation with the couple. Its beaches are one of the best places to romance, such as Paraty, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Its views are fabulous because it is a deep bay with approximately 300 beaches reached by boat, which is where the romantic experience of visitors begins. Another fantastic beach is Jericoacoara, very close to the city of Fortaleza. It is an isolated place, which makes it ideal for romantic trips. Its infrastructure is very rudimentary, which gives a unique charm to this spot where visitors can enjoy dancing nights in countless places hosted by its friendly villagers.
This Brazilian national park stands out for being a spot in which there are no large hotels that preserve the natural appearance of the place and the village. Is ideal for lovers searching for relaxation and spectacular sunsets in Dune Por do Sol, or walks through Pedra Furada and the beaches Preá or Tatajuba where visitors can enjoy water sports.
Chile
The cold is a good reason to be near your loved one, and what better place than Huilo Huilo, a charming national park where couples can enjoy snowy mountains (in winter) aboard the only cable car in the south of Chile? This romantic place is inhabited by a great diversity of flora and fauna such as deer, wild boar, and rabbits, to mention a few. In summer it is ideal for those who like camping and to make extensive tours through its countless paths.
To get to Huilo Huilo, from Panguipulli, in the Province of Valdivia, in the Region of Los Ríos, travelers have to use the road in the direction of Puerto Fuy until Llallalca.
Ecuador
In Bosque Ventura, located in the town of Guayaquil, couples can enjoy a few days away from the noise of the city surrounded by great nature and beautiful mountain views. There are many activities such as canopy, mini golf, sport fishing, or hiking trails in the mountains.
This theme park is a fun option for couples looking for adventure in spaces designed for recreational activities such as kayaking, horseback riding, swings in pools, as well as restaurants with sophisticated cuisine including dishes made with buffalo and ostrich meat. Bosque Ventura also has an artificial lake surrounded by lush vegetation and grounds where visitors can enjoy romantic camping.
