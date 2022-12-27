The World's Friendliest Destination Still Resides in Mexico
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 27, 2022
The tourist-friendly Mexican colonial town of San Miguel de Allende has been named the Most Friendly Destination in the World by the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
Following the latest honor, the city in eastern Guanajuato has now topped the list of the world's friendliest destinations for three consecutive years. It's a place where visitors feel at home as they walk through its picturesque cobbled streets and colonial architecture.
According to CN Traveler, San Miguel de Allende is a town that invites visitors to tour emblematic places such as Fábrica La Aurora, a former textile factory that today serves as space for various artists to present their works throughout the year.
The city also offers restaurants with an excellent gastronomic offer prepared, in many cases, with organic products grown in the area and accompanied by the region's beloved wines, cheeses and olive oil. In addition, the town houses excellent art galleries, museums, craft shops, and boutique hotels with high-quality amenities and services for visitors.
San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also has a lot of coffee shops and restaurants with terraces providing gorgeous views, especially from the iconic Parrish of San Miguel Arcángel, a neo-Gothic building in medieval European style that was built in 1709 and remodeled in 1890 by local architect Zeferino Gutierrez, who transformed the facade, niches, choir window, atrium, bell tower clock and altars inside.
This year's list highlights a dozen destinations in all, including cities in Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America. Elsewhere in Mexico, Mexico City also made the list, coming in at number five.
This year's Readers' Choice Awards also recognized San Miguel de Allende as the Best Small City in the World.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS