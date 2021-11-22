Top US, International Destinations for Meetings and Incentives
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 22, 2021
Global DMC Partners has released its 2021 Global Destination Index, revealing the most popular meeting and incentive destinations around the world for 2021. The global network of independent Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and specialized event service providers also identified markets that are already trending for 2022.
Based on analysis of planner responses from GDP's Q3 Meeting & Events Pulse Survey and reviewing nearly 1,600 meeting and incentive RFPs in the more than 500 destinations that GDP represents, sunshine and warm weather continue to be in high demand, with California, Florida and Texas topping the list of the top meeting destinations in the United States for 2021. Massachusetts, specifically Boston, and Colorado round out the top five but Hawaii and Nevada, specifically Las Vegas, are expected to replace them in the top five in 2022.
Internationally, Mexico, the United Kingdom (England and Scotland), Spain and Germany are the top meeting and incentive destinations for 2021, with Italy, Denmark and France tying for fifth. Looking ahead to 2022, Mexico appears poised to maintain its top position, with Italy and France moving into the top three and Spain and the Bahamas rounding out the top five.
The index also shows that for U.S.-based clients, all regions outside of the U.S. are gaining popularity for 2022. However, Europe and Mexico are leading the way. Meanwhile, for European clients, all regions outside of Europe are seeing an increase in popularity, with the U.S. and Canada garnering the most attention, followed by the Middle East and Mexico.
"While it is important for us to review this data each year, this year it is particularly crucial. Our partners and clients around the world are emerging from the extremely difficult time of the pandemic shutdown and want to know which markets are not only safe but ready for groups so that they can make informed decisions around future planning," Global DMC Partners President and CEO Catherine Chaulet said in a statement. "Because our industry has an enormous impact on the global economy by bringing millions of people together around the world every day, we feel we have the responsibility to research, analyze and share this important information."
"Looking at the results of our Q3 Meeting & Events Pulse Survey, they clearly demonstrate how in 2021, planners in Europe were staying regional for their programs," added Chaulet. "The same was true with U.S. clients who were keeping meetings within the U.S., or in Mexico and the Caribbean. However, when looking at 2022 regions of interest, it is evident that planners are really starting to look outside their own regions for meetings and events. This is a great sign that business is starting to rebound, and the world is once again becoming more accessible."
