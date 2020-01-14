What's New in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit
January 14, 2020
When travelers begin talking to their travel advisors and researching various warm destinations to travel to for a vacation, they often land on the Pacific coast of Mexico, specifically Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.
This destination has it all. In addition to a warm, welcoming atmosphere, this location appeals to all types of travelers.
There are several unique shops and restaurants for those who enjoy trips into local towns and cities; waters lovers can get their fix of snorkeling and surfing, and anyone looking for a wellness retreat will find many options for this throughout the year.
For 2020 and beyond, travelers can look forward to a number of hotels opening throughout Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, from small boutique properties to large all-inclusive resorts.
And no matter which area visitors choose to stay in, they can easily explore everything the destination has to offer throughout their vacation.
This year, Punta de Mita will welcome Auberge Susurros del Corazón with 59 suites and a renovated 50 suites at Four Seasons Resort.
In 2021, there are plans to open the 200-room Secrets Punta de Mita Resort & Spa and the 415-room Dreams Punta de Mita Resort & Spa in this area. Both part of the AMResorts collection, Secrets offers an adult-only vacation, and Dreams is a family-friendly property.
Nuevo Vallarta is also welcoming new properties this year, including the 92-room Occidental Nuevo Vallarta by Barceló. This follows the recently renovated Riu Vallarta Hotel, which now offers the Riu Party, a new pool area and a new RiuFit area, among other amenities.
Travelers wanting to stay in Puerto Vallarta will soon be able to experience one of Hotel Amapa’s 55 modern rooms. This property will be located in the Colonia Amapas neighborhood and is perfect for visitors looking to connect to the community and the Puerto Vallarta lifestyle.
Whether travelers are looking to relax on the idyllic beaches, explore the various vibrant towns, discover nature while hiking the lush mountains or simply soak up the sun near the pool, a visit to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit can help cross off these boxes.
And a stay in one of these new properties will make the vacation even better.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get a vacation to this destination on the books.
