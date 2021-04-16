WTTC Launches New Guidelines for Travelers With Disabilities
April 16, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the launch of high-level guidelines for inclusion and accessibility for travelers with disabilities.
The new guidelines from the WTTC have been divided into four main pillars and were established with input from disability experts, intergovernmental organizations and private sector leaders in travel and tourism.
The four pillars include developing an inclusive and accessible system; creating safe spaces; designing an engaging and relevant system; and exemplifying inclusion and accessibility.
Some of the most important aspects of the new guidelines include training staff on disability awareness and how to support travelers with disabilities, as well as collaborating with other businesses in areas to gain knowledge, experience and services.
“WTTC is proud to release these important high-level guidelines, which will help Travel & Tourism businesses of all kinds, foster more accessible and inclusive environments,” WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara said. “The Travel & Tourism sector is one of the most diverse in the world.”
“As the report shows and according to the World Health Organization, almost everyone will temporarily or permanently experience disability at some point in their life, and about 15 percent of the global population live with some form of disability,” Guevara continued. “It is therefore imperative that we are inclusive.”
The WTTC guidelines also emphasize the importance of fostering a respectful environment at all locations and for all activities, specifically reminding staff that their attitude towards people with disabilities plays an integral role in making that customer feel welcome and included.
Businesses should regularly engage travelers with disabilities in the creation of accessible products and services so that these meet their needs appropriately. They should also include accessibility features from the booking process, enabling tourists with disabilities to engage with the business while planning a stay.
