WTTC Unveils Latest Safety Guidelines for Attractions, Car Rentals

June 23, 2020

A family enjoying a day at the beach
PHOTO: A family enjoying a day at the beach. (photo via evgenyatamanenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveiled the third phase of measures designed to rebuild global consumer confidence, reduce risk and encourage the return of safe travel.

The new protocols were developed alongside officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and designed to aid in the reopening of global attractions and drive business to car rental companies.

WTTC’s comprehensive package of Safe Travels protocols apply to venues such as amusement parks, aquariums, family entertainment centers, museums, water parks, zoos and other entertainment and cultural attractions.

The guidelines include purchasing advanced tickets, identifying realistic capacities, using virtual queue systems, increasing the number of performances, mandating personal protection equipment and increasing cleaning frequency.

“Consumer confidence is crucial to create a climate in which Travel & Tourism can resume,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said in a statement. “We know travelers will want to explore and engage with the world around them once more and their return will also help power the world’s much-needed economic recovery.”

As for the car rental industry, travelers should fill out a pre-arrival health declaration via email and take temperature checks when available. The WTTC also suggests companies should encourage curbside pick-up, enhance cleaning procedures for cars and offices, and limit the number of people allowed per vehicle collection.

According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, travel and tourism in 2019 was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3 percent contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.

