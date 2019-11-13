2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts Celebrates Visual, Culinary and Performing Arts
Epcot International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World Resort will unveil its annual global celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts Jan. 17 and continue for 39 days through Feb. 24, 2020. The event features visiting artists, an array of foodie delights and opportunities for guests to embrace their own inner artists.
Disney on Broadway Concert Series Returns with New Performers
The popular Disney on BroadwayConcert Series returns to America Gardens Theatre with three daily performances headlined by Broadway stars who reprise favorite songs from past performances in award-winning shows. This year’s talent-rich lineup includes Kissy Simmons, who starred as Nala in “The Lion King,” and Kevin Massey of “Tarzan.” The show-stopping schedule currently features:
—17, 20, 21, 24 and 25 – Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White (“The Lion King”)
—18, 19, 22, 23 and 25 – Heidi Blickenstaff (“The Little Mermaid”; “Freaky Friday”) and Gavin Lee (“Mary Poppins”)
—25 – Special performance featuring Simmons, White, Blickenstaff and Lee
—26, 28, 29; Feb. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9 – Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) and Kevin Massey (“Tarzan”)
—10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24 – Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”; “Beauty and the Beast”) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)
—Additional January and February performances still to be announced.
All shows are included with theme park admission. The best way to experience a performance is by reserving a Disney on BroadwayDining Package, which guarantees seating for one show on the day of the dining experience. Packages are available to book starting Nov. 14, 2019, at participating Epcot restaurants; guests can visit ArtfulEpcot.com or call (407) WDW-FEST to make a reservation.
Food Studios Serve Up the Culinary Arts
Twelve festival Food Studios plus additional food and beverage locations will take culinary arts to the next level with scrumptious, imaginative dishes – artistically sculpted and ready for camera closeups.
Festival guests will discover seven-days-a-week fun including a colorful new interactive mural, that everyone in the family can help paint, workshops, artful photo ops, art galleries and mesmerizing performance art like the daily Epcot Living Statues and Art Defying Gravity shows.
More to See, Do and Eat During the Festival
—Indulge in new culinary fun at the Le Cellier Brunch in the Canada pavilion, a leisurely prix fixe bounty each Saturday and Sunday in the relaxing Canadian chateau. Reservations required.
—Explore the Green Landing Family Play Zone where Wall-E and Eve invite the entire family to enjoy a lush, green environment built for exploring.
—Jump into photo-ops located throughout Epcot, such as the Peter Pan Storybook installation by the United Kingdom pavilion where guests can flap their fins in Mermaid Lagoon or get their pirate on at Skull Rock.
—Grab a paintbrush and add color to a wall mural along World Showcase Plaza.
—Join Figment’s Brush with the Masters, a scavenger hunt where the friendly dragon has painted himself into famous pieces of art in each World Showcase pavilion.
—Marvel at and purchase works by Disney’s iconic artists in displays throughout World Showcase.
—Watch visiting artists as they create new pieces, from Disney-inspired works to creative art across diverse mediums.
—Create festival-inspired t-shirts and candles.
Premium festival experiences that include Paint with a Disney Artist and the World Showcase: Destinations Discovered guided tour are available to guests for a fee. To book a workshop, guests can call (407) WDW-TOUR or sign up for openings still available the day of their festival visit. Visit ArtfulEpcot.com for details.
