Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Howl-O-Scream Events to Continue

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream.
PHOTO: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream. (photo via Busch Gardens Media)

There are concerns about Halloween with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but one theme park in Florida has announced its annual October spectacle will go on as planned.

According to Bay News 9, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay revealed on Tuesday its plans to bring back its yearly Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, which is scheduled to run on select nights between September 25 and November 1.

As a result of the health and safety protocols mandated at the theme park due to the viral pandemic, Busch Gardens is altering the event by eliminating the classic indoor haunted houses.

Instead, guests at the facility will be treated to open-air scare zones and entertainment reminiscent of the Howl-O-Scream events of the past. Due to capacity limits, visitors must make advanced online reservations.

“This year's modified production will be unlike any other, including significantly enhanced safety and health measures at the core of the event,” a Busch Gardens spokesperson said in a statement.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay may be continuing its October tradition, but other theme parks have decided to abandon events. In July, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood revealed the 2020 edition of Halloween Horror Nights would be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Universal isn’t the only company making hard decisions, as Walt Disney World announced Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom would not take place this year. Refunds are being issued to guests who already purchased tickets.

